Bayern Munich approach Chelsea over hiring Blues’ coach Anthony Barry

Bayern Munich have made an official approach to Chelsea for Anthony Barry after Thomas Tuchel annoyed his former club by speaking about his desire to bring the coach on to his backroom staff.
Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern’s manager on Friday, was fired by Chelsea in September and the Stamford Bridge club are disappointed with their former manager for going public with his interest in Barry before formal lines of communication were opened.
It remains to be seen if the German club will be allowed to speak to the coach. Bayern have not made any financial offer to Chelsea for Barry, who remains under contract.
Barry joined Chelsea as part of Frank Lampard’s coaching staff in 2020 and stayed at the club after Tuchel was appointed in January 2021. He has earned respect for his expertise in coaching set pieces and did not leave with Tuchel, who was replaced by Graham Potter.
This is not the first time that Chelsea have received an approach for Barry, who has been targeted by clubs in the Football League. There is an expectation that a coach of his ability will become a manager one day.
Barry combines his work at club level by working as one of Roberto Martínez’s coaches with the Portugal national team. He has also worked with Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.