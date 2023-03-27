Danny Searle 'relieved of his duties' as Head Coach of Waterford FC

Waterford Football Club have confirmed that Danny Searle has been 'relieved of his duties' as Head Coach.

The Blues have made a disappointing start to the SSE Airtricity League First Division season, sitting fifth after five matches in which they have only recorded two victories.

Searle was appointed during the last campaign and helped Waterford recover from a disappointing start to reach the promotion/ relegation playoff where they were beaten by UCD.

But the club has now decided to part company with the 44-year-old and Brian Murphy will take interim charge of the side.

"Everyone at Waterford FC would like to place on record their thanks to Danny for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately, with Brian Murphy taking charge of the first team in the interim period," the statement released by Waterford reads.

The club quickly released a second statement welcoming expressions of interest in the vacant role.

"Waterford FC is currently seeking a highly motivated Head Coach to lead the team to promotion in the upcoming season," they added.

"The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in developing and implementing winning strategies and tactics, as well as the ability to inspire and motivate players to achieve their full potential.

HEAD COACH WANTED: A general view of the stadium prior to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Bohemians at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"Waterford FC offer the highest in class in facilities, technical support, budget and resources to ensure the best possible chance of success. The successful candidate will benefit for the club’s global network of clubs and their recruitment and performance support network.

"Expectations:

"Develop and implement a winning style for the team to achieve promotion – Plan and lead training sessions to develop players and team performance – Work with the Technical Director of Football to recruit new players and build a strong team – Work within the multi club model including Fleetwood Town FC and the Academy to integrate players across all clubs.

"Requirements:

"Proven track record of success as a Head Coach/Manager in a professional football club – Excellent leadership and communication skills – Ability to motivate and inspire players – Ability to integrate youth and loan players into the ﬁrst team – UEFA Pro Licence or equivalent coaching qualiﬁcations.

"The successful applicant will have all resources available to them to gain promotion including:

"A highly competitive playing budget – First class training facilities – Access to players within the global football group including FTFC and their academy players.

"Access to the football groups Recruitment team, HR, Analyst team, and all other resources included within the multi club framework.

"If you are passionate and have a proven track record of success in leading a team, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV and cover letter to will.watt@fleetwoodtownfc.com to be considered."