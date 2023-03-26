Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham Hotspur by 'mutual agreement'

Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season.
GONE: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, who's astonishing post-match rant after Tottenham’s 3-3 draw with Southampton could have been a self-defence mechanism and influenced by the emotional stress he has been under this season, a leading sports performance coach says. Pic credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 22:31
Andrew Horgan

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Antonio Conte has left the club after a 'mutual agreement' was reached between the two parties.

The Italian looked certain to leave following his strong post-match comments criticising his players in the aftermath of their recent 3-3 draw away to Southampton last time out. It was a game they had led 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

And the news was confirmed late on Sunday night when the club released the following statement on their official website: "We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement.

"We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

"Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

