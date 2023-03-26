Leeds cleared to reopen Elland Road after man arrested following security threat

The threat forced the closure of the stadium on Friday.
Leeds cleared to reopen Elland Road after man arrested following security threat

West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds that Elland Road can reopen, effective immediately (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 10:46
PA Sport Staff

West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds that Elland Road can reopen after arresting a 20-year-old man on Saturday following a security threat.

The threat forced the closure of the stadium on Friday as police evacuated the ground, its offices and the club shop before carrying out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

But on Sunday morning a club statement read: “West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds that Elland Road can reopen, effective immediately. We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank the public for their support.”

They were called on Friday to attend Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises”.

Police said on Saturday a 20-year-old man had been arrested “in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing”.

