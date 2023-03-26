Man Utd keeping close eye on Evan Ferguson's rapid development at Brighton

Teenage talent will have a global audience to showcase his talents Monday night as Stephen Kenny's Ireland host beaten World Cup finalists France in a Euro 2024 qualifier
Man Utd keeping close eye on Evan Ferguson's rapid development at Brighton

ON TARGET: Evan Ferguson during Republic of Ireland training in Abbotstown. 

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 12:13
Cian Locke

MAN Utd are already eyeing a move for Brighton's Republic of Ireland teenage starlet Evan Ferguson, say UK media reports.

The Meath man only signed his first pro contract when he turned 18 last October, but his first international goal on his Republic debut last Wednesday against Latvia will only heighten interest in his talents.

The footballinsider247.com website says United have sent scouts to Brighton's AMEX Stadium as they prepare a portfolio for a summer move. Ferguson has made ten Premier League appearances for Brighton so far this season and has scored three goals and provided two assists in those outings. He also netted twice in the FA Cup last Sunday against Grimsby, moving BBC pundit Danny Murphy to label him “a superstar”.

He will have a global audience to showcase his talents on Monday night as Stephen Kenny's Ireland host beaten World Cup finalists France in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium

United also have "concrete interest" in 20-year-old Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, who plays for Atalanta, say reports from his native country. In other transfer gossip, Brighton will not allow manager Roberto de Zerbi to leave if Tottenham want him to replace their current boss, fellow Italian Antonio Conte, itis reported. 

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse will definitely leave the club this summer if the Saints get relegated, with Tottenham keen to sign him, while Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in the Saints' Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. The Gunners' North London rivals Tottenham were impressed by the performance of Sporting's Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte at the Emirates and are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

<p>DUBLIN BOUND: Dayot Upamecano of France celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between France and Netherlands at Stade de France on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)</p>

Upamecano promises Ireland more of the same ferocious French on Monday

