The League of Ireland club say they are working with the FAI on the matter.
Kerry FC condemn racist abuse of players 
Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 10:44
Adrian Russell

Kerry FC have condemned racist abuse of some of their players after Friday night's home defeat to Athlone Town.

"Kerry FC is shocked, disappointed and angry at racist abuse of our players on social media during our game against Athlone Town last night," a statement reads.

"Kerry FC is working with the FAI and the League of Ireland to Kick It Out of our game.

"Kerry FC condemns discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and other diverse backgrounds."

The statement comes the day after the FAI condemned 'sickening' racist targeting of their boys' U15 side after their win over Latvia this week.

