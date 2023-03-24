Doherty goals give Cobh share of the spoils against Finn Harps

Finn Harps 2 (Keogh 1, Da Silva 13) Cobh Ramblers 2 (Doherty 54, 71)

Striker Jack Doherty was the hero for Cobh Ramblers as they came from 2-0 down at the break to draw with Finn Harps after an absorbing encounter in Ballybofey.

Energetic Harps were much the better side in the first half and were good value for their lead, courtesy of goals from Seamas Keogh and Filip Da Silva.

But their hopes of what would have been a first home win since they beat Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division last August were dashed by the in-form Doherty.

Cobh’s top scorer missed a penalty after the break before pulling one back in the 54th minute.

And he then struck again on the counter attack in the 71st minute with his fifth league goal of the season to silence the Finn Park faithful in an attendance of 1,215.

Harps were ahead after just 42 seconds - with their first goal from open play this season. Okwuy Okwute’s shot was blocked on the line but the ball spun into the path of Keogh who fired past Lee Steacy.

And the Donegal side doubled their tally on 13 minutes when Cobh failed to clear a corner and in the ensuing scramble teenager Da Silva pounced to stab the ball home from close range.

The visitors missed a great chance to equalise in the 49th minute. Pierce Phillips was fouled inside the box by Katiego Mashigo but Doherty blasted the resulting penalty over the crossbar.

But Cobh pulled one back five minutes later with Doherty making amends as he latched onto a James O’Leary pass before dispatching the ball past Hiemer.

Doherty banged in the equaliser to level the scores and set up an exciting finish.

Harps substitute Sean O’Donnell got a straight red card nine minutes from time for a foul on Phillips to add to the late jitters for the home side who in the end were glad to take a point.

With Bray beating Wexford, Cobh drop to third.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Porter, Baba, Farrar, Flood; Mashigo, Keogh, Rainey; Da Silva, Okwute (O’Donnell, 76 mins), Harris (McMonagle, 61 mins).

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; McCarthy (Hegarty, 87 mins), Frahill, Lyons, Browne; Abbott; Phillips, Holland (Drinan, 71 mins), O’Leary (Kargbo, 71 mins) ;Doherty, Waweru.

Referee: A. Patchell (Dublin).