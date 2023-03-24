Treaty United and Waterford postponed due to unplayable surface at Markets Field

Friday's nights First Division fixture between Treaty United and Waterford has been postponed due to the Markets Field surface being deemed unplayable.

The venue was set to host the Munster Derby between the side's sitting 9th and 4th in the table respectively but having failed a pitch inspection, the game has now been called off.

The match will be fixed for a later date and tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture which will be announced in due course.

A statement released by the FAI reads: "Today’s fixture between Treaty United and Waterford at Markets Field in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division has been postponed due to an unplayable surface affected by heavy rainfall.

"Despite the efforts and work from Markets Field and Treaty United staff, the fixture failed it’s second pitch inspection this afternoon ahead of its planned kick off at 19:45.

"We would like to apologise to all supporters for the inconvenience caused as well as thank all the staff at Markets Field and Treaty United for their efforts in trying to get the fixture to go ahead and a new date for the tie will be announced in due course."

There are no fixtures in the Premier Division on Friday night but the remaining First division games - Bray Wanderers vs Wexford, Kerry vs Athlone Town, Finn Harps vs Cobh Ramblers and Galway United vs Longford Town - are all going ahead as planned, although the latter fixture at Eamonn Deasy Park had to pass its own pitch inspection.