Police arrest man following security threat to Leeds

Leeds received a threat via social media.
A security threat forced the closure of Leeds’ Elland Road stadium, its offices and club shop (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 17:09
Mark Walker

West Yorkshire Police have arrested a 42-year-old man as they investigate a security threat which forced the closure of Leeds’ Elland Road stadium.

Police evacuated the ground, its offices and club shop before carrying out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

The police said earlier on Friday they had been called to attend Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises”.

The statement added: “Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm on Thursday night.”

A Leeds statement read: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

The Premier League is on hold this week due to the last international break before the season finishes.

