Rockmount's O'Connell scoops FAI Amateur Player of the Year award

Ireland and Rockmount goalkeeper Brendan O’Connell has been awarded the 32nd FAI Amateur International Player of the Year award.

O'Connell - captain of the Ireland amateur team - starred for his club as they won the FAI Intermediate Cup in 2022, and has done similar in Rockmount's run to the final of this year's competition.

Capped 70 times by his country, O’Connell is currently preparing with the Irish squad for the upcoming UEFA Regions Cup finals in Spain.

“This is a tremendous honour, not just for me but for my family who have supported me throughout my career and for everyone at my club Rockmount,” said O’Connell.

“It has been a pleasure to play for one of the most famous club teams in the country and to captain Ireland as well as we look forward to the UEFA Regions Cup this summer is also such an honour.

"We won the tournament in Tallaght back in 2015 and we will be doing our best to repeat that in Spain come June.”

Ireland Amateur International team manager Gerry Davis added: “Brendan is such an example to every amateur player in the country. He combines a very busy working life with an outstanding career as one of our top amateur players and he is a pleasure to work with.

"This award is most deserved and I look forward to working with Brendan and the rest of the our squad now as we prepare for the UEFA Regions Cup finals.”