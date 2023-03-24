Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann and prepare to appoint Thomas Tuchel

German giants act swiftly after weekend defeat at Leverkusen
Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann and prepare to appoint Thomas Tuchel

INCOMING: Thomas Tuchel. Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 10:11
 Fabrizio Romano

The former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is in line to take over at Bayern Munich after Julian Nagelsmann was sacked by the Bavarian giants on Thursday night.

Nagelsmann, 35, has lost his job after a poor run of form which culminated in a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday which cost Bayern top spot in the Bundesliga going into the international break.

The Bayern hierarchy have acted swiftly to appoint 49-year-old Tuchel, who has been out of work since being sacked as Chelsea manager last September by the club’s new American owners.

It is understood Tuchel has agreed to join Bayern with immediate effect, with full agreement in place between the two parties.

Tuchel will hope to emulate his success in his first season at Stamford Bridge, where he took the reins in January 2021 and steered the Blues to the Champions League trophy that same season. His Chelsea side defeated Manchester City in the 2021 final and by coincidence Bayern now face Pep Guardiola’s team in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition. The winner of that tie will face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-final.

Tuchel’s imminent appointment at the 32-times German champions ends any chance of him returning to the dugout in the Premier League, after being linked to the manager’s position at Tottenham in recent weeks.

Guardian

