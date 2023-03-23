Stephen Kenny sweats on Coleman thigh injury

Visiting the Epic Museum last night would’ve informed the Irish squad of how generations of their compatriots have shaped the world.

Covid delayed Stephen Kenny’s plan of exposing his squad to Irish cultures and traditions.

Visits by musicians to the squad’s Castleknock Hotel base have only been part of their itinerary since restrictions were lifted and outings like this latest, complemented by a meal outside of their base, breaks the monotony of a nine-day camp.

Sporting lore is also celebrated along the interactive tour from three World Cup appearances for the football team but more lately the three Grand Slams conquered by the Irish Rugby team.

It’s high time the country’s biggest participative sport created new memories on the international stage.

Tonight Kenny and his squad, not necessarily together, will watch on as the two nations blocking their paths to redemption face off in Paris.

Asked again about the desired result from an Irish perspective, Kenny was again non-committal, disagreeing that dropped points for each in a stalemate is beneficial.

“With two teams qualifying, a draw isn’t necessarily the best result,” he contended.

What’s definitely pertinent is how much of a toll the 90 minutes against the Dutch has on the French 72 hours before they visit Dublin. Didier Deschamps has already lost several luminaries, through a combination of retirements and injuries.

No such headaches for Kenny, bar a decision on Séamus Coleman’s availability today.

There hadn’t been any reference to the Ireland captain’s thigh problem ahead of the Latvia workout but the intention of starting him against the French that Kenny strongly intimated yesterday is conditional on a fitness test.

"Seámus would be part of our plans, for sure, so I’m just waiting to see how the situation goes,” admitted the manager about the 34-year-old.

“He is probably in his best form in the last two years. He had that intermittent hamstring injury five times last year and was struggling but came back in for Everton, as needs must.

"For me, it was never about age. People thought he was getting old but it was never about that. He needed a run of frequent training and regular Premier League matches and he played really well in the 1-0 win over Brentford I was at last week.

"It would be ideal to have him but regardless we have the capacity to put in strong performances. We will just have to adapt."

Coleman will likely slot into the right side of the back three, alongside John Egan and Nathan Collins, if the green light from medical staff is granted. Callum O’Dowda seems in command to retain the left-back berth.

“Callum got his first Ireland goal against Latvia and is very underrated in my view,” said Kenny.

“He's the quickest player that we have in that position by some distance. We have good players that can counter attack but he's rapid and we'll need speed against France.”

Behind them, Gavin Bazunu seems a shoo-in to start on goal, though not reflective of Caoimhín Kelleher’s part in the Latvian comeback.

Damien Delaney last night questioned his footwork for the first rocket while the spotlight was on him after the equalsier.

“Gavin has been consistently playing for us in a lot of the main games,” noted Kenny.

“Having watched the match back, Caoimhín had no chance for that incredible first goal. My initial reaction for the second one, watching from the sidelines, that he could have done better and saved it but the ricochet from Nathan Collins from point blank range made it extremely difficult. I would completely absolve Caoimhin from any responsibility for that.”