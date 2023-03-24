John Egan ready for 'biggest test' against world-class French

After the new crest and new jersey came old failings on Wednesday but John Egan believes Ireland can ignite a revolution against the French next Monday.

He’s lined out 31 times since his debut all of six years ago this week, scoring three times in the last 18 months, but that golden moment in the green shirt has so far eluded the Corkman.

Granted, he was selected by Mick McCarthy to start the winner-takes-all concluding Euro qualifier against Denmark in 2019 and stunned Ronaldo and Co in Faro by heading Ireland in front but both games ended in disappointment.

Not since Shane Long slayed then World champions Germany in late 2015 have Ireland secured a victory at home befitting the annals of momentous results.

France and Kylian Mbappé evoke visions of that showreel.

Despite Egan being reluctant to circle the occasion as the biggest of his Ireland career, his words suggest an eye on history.

“I treat every international as big (but) in terms of atmosphere-wise, there is a huge buzz around the place for this game considering the calibre of opposition that we are playing,” he observed.

“I suppose for us to be playing the beaten World Cup finalists on penalties, there are not many sides around that have proven to be better.

“We’re Irish, want to test ourselves against the best and we’re playing at home in front of our fans.

“We’ve all seen big nights in the past in Dublin and we want to go out there, give 100% and get a positive result.

“Monday night is probably the biggest test we’ve faced so far as a group but we have full belief in ourselves. This is the start of our campaign, so doing so with a win would give us huge confidence.

“We’ve played really well against the bigger nations and we want to go and take that next step and get the win.”

Only the most blinkered of Irish fans wouldn’t have had their belief compromised by what unfolded in Wednesday’s outing against Latvia.

What was supposed to be a straightforward, gradual build-up against a minnow descended into a battle when Ireland once again conspired to blow a two-goal lead against one of Europe’s lesser lights.

At 2-2 just past the hour mark, Egan was unleashed from the bench alongside Chiedozie Ogbene and Mikey Johnston to retrieve the situation and his two colleagues instantly combined to muster the winner and avoid another embarrassing result being added to Stephen Kenny’s rap sheet.

It’s a given that Egan will be restored to the starting line-up for the real deal of European Championship points. He was on the outside looking in at Antoine Griezmann destroying Ireland with a second-half masterclass at Euro 2016, has yet to square up against their global superstar Mbappé, but does have experience of shackling their top scorer Oliver Giroud from Premier League combat.

“I played against him when he was at Chelsea,” said Egan, his Sheffield United side well positioned in the Championship to seal a Premier League return, “He's a good player; a big strong man who has scored a lot of goals for France. His record speaks for itself.”

As does the team itself. Consecutive World Cup finals, even if the Euros sandwiched between was ended unexpectedly by Switzerland at the last-16 stage.

“Everyone knows France,” he asserted. “I watched them at the World Cup and they’ve had so many games that they're not hiding anything. We know the type of team they are and the threats they pose.”

And yet Ireland possesses a new threat at the other end. Evan Ferguson’s fast-tracking into a Brighton and Hove Albion regular by 18 pushes beyond debate a similar status for an Ireland side devoid of a prolific striker since Robbie Keane.

“He’s a really good striker, a brilliant No 9 who is really strong and quick with good feet,” was Egan’s description of the marksman.

“I know he has got a top attitude as well, wants to improve and get better all the time, which is the main thing.”

Being a good finisher could be the main thing next Monday if Ireland and Egan are to start leaving a legacy.