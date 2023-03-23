UEFA starts investigation into Barcelona referee payments scandal

Reports last month claimed the club paid companies owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira 7million euros (£6.2million) between 2001 and 2018.
UEFA starts investigation into Barcelona referee payments scandal
Barcelona are facing a UEFA investigation (Nick Potts/PA)
Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 13:15
Andy Hampson

UEFA has launched an investigation following allegations Barcelona made payments to a former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee.

Reports last month claimed the club paid companies owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira 7million euros (£6.2million) between 2001 and 2018.

Negreira was the vice-president of the Spanish football federation’s refereeing committee from 1993-2018.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied wrongdoing (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barca could face corruption charges in court over the allegations after Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint earlier this month.

Now football’s European governing body has announced it will also be investigating the claims.

A statement on Thursday read: “In accordance with article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspectors have today been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called ‘Caso Negreira’.”

Barca have never bought referees nor influence.

Barca have previously denied wrongdoing.

A statement said they had paid an external consultant for “technical reports related to professional refereeing”, arguing it was common practice in the game.

President Joan Laporta said: “Barca have never bought referees nor influence. That was never the intention and that has to be clear. The facts contradict those that are trying to tell a different story.”

More in this section

Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring a goal 22/3/2023 Non-plussed Ferguson primed for France and Mbappé
Max Rushden: Soccer AM was not just laddish banter – it changed my life and gave soul to Saturdays Max Rushden: Soccer AM was not just laddish banter – it changed my life and gave soul to Saturdays
Virgil van Dijk file photo Virus hits Dutch squad ahead of France Euro qualifier
BarcelonaPlace: UK
<p>HOME COMFORT: On location for the filming of 'Gary Neville's The Overlap on Tour' at St Colman's Park, home of Cobh Ramblers FC, was former Cobh Ramblers player Bob O'Donovan, left, with footballing legends Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Roy Keane brings Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on tour of Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd