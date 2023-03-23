Non-plussed Ferguson primed for France and Mbappé

Evan Ferguson had quite a few stops to make through the bowels of Lansdowne Road before finally emerging for his formal media duties on Wednesday night.

There were the formalities of providing instant reaction to his first goal on his first Ireland start to broadcasters and then his club’s own media crew dispatched from Brighton and Hove Albion to capture the teen striker’s latest international elevation.

They’d multimedia pair had spent the afternoon visiting the scenes of Ferguson’s early development and interviewing those who guided him, from his former Bohemians manager Keith Long to Karl Lambe at St Kevin’s Boys, the club he spent six years at.

There was a dose of nostalgia too for Ferguson along his circuit by meeting and posing for photographs with the current Saints tyros, who like himself once, were at the national stadium operating the ballboy function.

When he finally made his way to the mixed zone, the adrenaline and exhaustion were starting to collide.

Every time he glanced at the jersey in his hand earmarked for his parents’ wall, a broad smile broke out but his congested period for club and country was taking its toll and his demeanour became languid in the face of repetitive questions.

A general bewilderment at the attention he’s attracting is a factor too but even he couldn’t downplay the hype given what’s lurking ahead of Monday.

France will be a different proposition to Latvia, and certainly Grimsby Town, but the 18-year-old has already held his own against Arsenal and Liverpool, teams featuring some of his Les Bleus’ gilded stars.

Kylian Mbappé was Ferguson before he illuminated the 2018 World Cup, a teen striker with unique characteristics carrying the footballing hopes of a nation.

On Monday they’ll share the Lansdowne Road pitch, at opposite ends, yet with European Championship qualification points at stake.

“We got sloppy against Latvia and if we do that against France, I don’t think you come back,” he said about the 3-2 win, overshadowed by another two-goal lead at home being blown, “France on Monday is a different game and how we do will show where we are as a team.

“They have all good players and we’ll probably have to double-up on them but I don't think we should be too worried.”

The 18-year-old had Stephen Kenny and the 41,000 crowd worried early in the second half when clutching his ankle from getting a shot away but he allayed any fears about his readiness for the first senior competitive appearance of his burgeoning career.

His haul of seven goals, now eight, since New Year’s Eve has aroused interest from Chelsea and Manchester United but despite the likelihood of him eventually joining one of the English powerhouses and savouring the Champions League stage, Ireland duty was immediately ringfenced as superior in his years.

“It is a different level and means something different playing internationals,” he replied when asked to compare Brighton and Ireland.

“There is more on the line with every game for your country so it just feels a bit different.”

Different but still comfortable. Any spurious doubts about his capabilities were scotched during the 73 minutes he spent on the pitch, notwithstanding the limits of Latvia.

“It was Evan’s first start; he got a goal but he’s only 18,” cautioned Kenny about the forward he granted two cameos to in the November friendlies.

“We can’t predict things in the future, he’s still learning the game but he took everything in stride.

“It’s never straightforward with players, injuries can take their toll on young players, the demands are high in the leagues they are in.”

All of which he’s meeting head on and passing with flying colours.