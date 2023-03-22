Chiedozie Ogbene spares Ireland's blushes against lowly Lativa

Republic of Ireland 3 (Callum O’Dowda 6, Evan Ferguson 17, Chiedozie Ogbene 64) Latvia 2 (Roberts Uldriķis 33, Arturs Zjuzins 45)

TWELVE MONTHS ON from salvaging a draw against Belgium, Chiedozie Ogbene scored arguably a more important goal at the same end of Lansdowne Road.

Both outings were friendlies but this runout against lacklustre Latvia was arranged as a gradual build-up to the class of France and Euro 2024 qualification points on Monday.

Against such lowly opposition, ranked 134 in FIFA’s standings, Stephen Kenny had to end his streak of not winning the first match of the year and while that was achieved familiar failings pockmarked what was shaping up to one of his better nights in the job.

As occurred against Armenia last November, Ireland ceded a two-goal lead they sped into through goals by from Callum O’Dowda and the great hope Evan Ferguson inside 17 minutes.

A thunderbolt from Roberts Uldriķis brought sportsmanlike applause from the crowd but they were silenced when Arturs Zjuzins equalised on the stroke of half-time.

In desperate need of inspiration, Kenny looked to his bench to break the lull of the second half and within seconds of their introduction, debutant Mikey Johnston crashed his shot off the post and the ricochet fell kindly for the onrushing Ogbene to smash home the 64th minute winner.

Johnston was denied a goal himself by a block soon after and may have pushed himself into contention for Monday. Ferguson certainly did during the 73 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Will Smallbone, another newcomer for the November window without getting the substitute cameos Ferguson enjoyed, was rewarded for his strong club form on loan at Stoke City by being parachuted in for his debut.

Hectic club activity early in the new year for Séamus Coleman, John Egan, Josh Cullen prompted breathers with a view to France, creating a vacancy for Andrew Omobamidele to make his first Ireland appearance since November 2021.

Overall, the selection reduced the average age in the team – as the FAI highlighted pre-match – to 23.5 years old and in the first half a cocktail of youthful exuberance and naivety was there for all to greet and grimace in equal measure.

Firstly, the good stuff - flatpacked into an opening 20-minute blitz.

A crunching tackle by stand-in skipper Matt Doherty inside 30 seconds raised the spirits of a crowd soaked by a brief deluge around kick-off and the chances soon rained down on the Latvian goal.

All eyes were on Ferguson but the visitors defence were caught ball-watching after just five minutes by allowing the tyro drop deep centrally and lay the groundwork for the opener.

His pass to the right was executed with sufficient spin to hold up on the slippery surface for Doherty to arrive. Rather than launch in the cross from near the corner flag, he squared to the awaiting Smallbone, whose first-time delivery invited a touch to guide home.

O’Dowda was quickest to anticipate and capitalise by sweeping across his pint-sized marker Roberts Savajnieks and bounced a downward header into the top corner.

Ferguson was feeling right at home and only a last-gasp hook by Kristers Tobers prevented him barging clear on goal shortly after the breakthrough. He even tried his luck from distance on 14 minutes, cutting inside onto his left foot and clearing the crossbar by a yard with his curler.

Three minutes later, the crowd and Kenny got what they wanted – a goal to make Ferguson the second-youngest Ireland goalscorer, after Robbie Keane, at just 18.

It was one-way traffic and unlike previous matches under Kenny Ireland capitalised on the pressure. Again, it was the right channel where the damage was inflicted.

A flowing move involving Jayson Molumby and Smallbone ended up with Doherty raiding upfield and though his cross looked comfortable for Pavels Steinbors to claim, the goalkeeper allowed it sail over his head to Obafemi lurking at the end-line. He had the wherewithal to spot Ferguson six yards out and the pass was bundled home aided by a slight deflection.

This was Ireland showing a clinical streak that had cost them earlier in the Kenny reign but another pattern of the more recent past was coughing up leads.

Alan Browne, marauding from midfield, should have added a third midway through the half, yet scuffed his shot straight at the suspect Steinbors from 20 yards.

However, worrying signs of Irish complacency were apparent. Omobamidele was all at sea from a looped ball over the top, only saved by Vladislavs Gutkovskis making a mess of his first-time shot when clean through. Roberts Uldriķis, too, was afforded too much space, sending his volley off-target.

Danger signs aplenty which weren’t heeded. When Doherty’s lazy pass was cut out by Vladislavs Sorokins, Ireland still had the numbers to suffocate the counter but Uldriķis didn’t allow it, angling a 25-yarder into Caoimhín Kelleher's top corner from 25 yards.

It marked an emphatic way to maximise their first shot on target but the Boys from the Baltics sensed nervousness in the air. Even the otherwise faultless Ferguson strayed an errand volley straight to an opponent.

As the half ticked into stoppage time, Latvia profited from Ireland’s inability to clear their lines. Twice they had the opportunity of mopping up in their box but a mix-up between Dara O’Shea and O’Dowda saw the latter’s half-clearance fall to Arturs Zjuzins, whose snapshot found the top corner off Kelleher’s outstretched arm.

The mood might have darkened further moments had Gutkovskis kept his volley down.

It was the underdogs who looked well capable of grabbing a third as Ireland toiled, necessitating a belated substitution that thankfully paid instant dividends. There's been too many of those to rest easy.

IRELAND (3-4-1-2): C Kelleher; A Omobamidele (J Egan 63), N Collins, D O’Shea; M Doherty (C Ogbene 63), J Molumby, A Browne, C O’Dowda (J McClean 77); W Smallbone (J Hendrick 81); M Obafemi (M Johnston 64), E Ferguson (T Parrott 73).

LATVIA: (4-4-2): P Steinbors; R Savajnieks, A Cernomordijs, D Balodis (M Oss 46), V Sorokins; J Ikauniekis (A Jaunzems 65), A Zjuzins (A Saveljevs 71), K Tobers, A Ciganiks (R Varslavans 71); R Ulkdriks (D Ikaunieks 81); V Gutkovskis (R Krollis 56).

Referee: Andrei Chivulete (ROU).

Attendance: 41,211.