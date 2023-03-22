Ireland beaten by Slovakia in UEFA European U19 Championship Elite Phase qualifying opener

Republic of Ireland 1 Slovakia 2

The Republic of Ireland began the Elite Phase of the UEFA European U19 Championship qualifiers in a disappointing manner as they were beaten 2-1 by Slovakia at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford on Wednesday.

Despite plenty of opportunities for Tom Mohan's side, the Slovakians struck two late goals from Artur Gajdoš and Adam Griger to secure the points before a late Irish consolation from Tommy Lonergan.

Cork native Mark O’Mahony had the first sight on goal for Ireland but after some good work from his fellow Leesider Franco Umeh and Harry Vaughan, the striker blasted just over the bar.

Kevin Zefi was to test Adam Hrdina from a free kick moments later but his powerful effort was tipped over the bar before the keeper denied Sean Grehan's attempt from the resulting corner.

O’Mahony soon had another opportunity following an excellent delivery from Sam Curtis. Still, his glancing header took a deflection en route to the goal that forced the ball wide for a corner. Slovakia had an opportunity to open the scoring late in the first half as Leo Sauer was left free at the back post but he couldn't direct his header past Byrne.

Zefi had the best chance in the opening minutes of the second half as he broke down the left but the attacker dragged his shot wide of the far post before Gajdoš forced Byrne into a fine save at the other end.

Rocco Vata had an excellent opportunity to score following some good build-up from Justin Ferizaj but the second-half substitute’s half-volley was well stopped by the inform Hrdina.

Ireland remained on top and Vata once again had a sight on goal as he broke from midfield however his low curling shot just went wide of the target.

The Irish would rue missing those opportunities as Slovakia opened the scoring in the 80th minute. The visitors raced down the left and Ján Murgaš rolled a precise through ball to Gajdoš whose low effort snuck past Byrne at the near post.

Slovakia secured the three points late on as they added their second goal in added time when Nino Marcelli burst through the Irish defence before laying the ball off to Griger, who expertly curled the ball home.

The Irish pulled a goal back with the last kick of the game through Lonergan, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net from close-range after Curtis's cross deflected into his path.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Byrne (GK), Curtis, Goulding, Murphy, Grehan, McJannet (C) McManus (Gallagher 87), O'Mahony (Lonergan 84), Umeh (Vata 57), Vaughan (Ferizaj 57), Zefi.

SLOVAKIA: Hrdina (GK), Mičuda, Bagín, Svoboda, Gajdoš, Griger, M. Sauer (C) (Ovšonka 89), Kachnič, Murgaš, Úradník (Marcelli 58), L. Saurer (Mišovič 89).

Referee: Sander Van Der Eijk (Netherlands).