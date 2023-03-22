I am a better man after ‘bad phase’ at Manchester United – Cristiano Ronaldo

The arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in the summer saw the Portugal veteran’s game time restricted and, as his unhappiness grew so did his frustration.
I am a better man after ‘bad phase’ at Manchester United – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo admits his second spell at Manchester United was a “bad phase” of his career (Armando Franca/AP)

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 19:30
Carl Markham

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is a better man after coming through a “bad phase” of his career during his second spell at Manchester United.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in the summer saw the Portugal veteran’s game time restricted and, as his unhappiness grew so did his frustration, which led to an unauthorised and explosive television interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club.

That ultimately led to his contract being terminated by mutual consent and him joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

“I have no problem saying I had a bad phase of my career, but there’s no time for regrets,” he told a press conference ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag and the club in a TV interview which led to his departure
Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag and the club in a TV interview which led to his departure (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below.

“Now, I’m more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man.”

There had been speculation the 38-year-old would bring his international career to an end after the World Cup in Qatar but the arrival of Roberto Martinez as head coach has given him optimism for the future.

“It’s a different chapter for all of us. The energies are good, positive, that’s the most important thing,” he added.

“There’s fresh air now, different ideas and mentality.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Latvia - International Friendly Will Smallbone handed debut, Ferguson his first start against Latvia
Italy Training and Press Conference - Diego Armando Maradona Stadium - Wednesday March 22nd Italy boss Roberto Mancini: My time at Manchester City was all above board
Dejan Kulusevski file photo He is an important man – Dejan Kulusevski still happy to work with Antonio Conte
Man UtdRonaldoPlace: UK
<p>Michael O’Neill has his sights set on reaching another European Championship (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Michael O’Neill begins second reign as Northern Ireland boss with Euros belief

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd