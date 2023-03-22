Ex-Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil announces retirement

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has announced his immediate retirement from football at the age of 34.
The 92-time Germany international and 2014 World Cup winner had been playing for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey but has now called time on his "amazing journey".
In a social media post released on Wednesday, Ozil said: "After thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.
"I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.
"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.
"It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahce, Ba§akwhir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.