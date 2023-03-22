Fellow Brighton starlet Moran 'not too surpised' at 'freak' Ferguson's rapid rise

Andy Moran can laugh at the fact he was chosen ahead of “freak” Evan Ferguson to be blooded for his Brighton and Hove Albion debut.

August 2021 at the Cardiff City Stadium was when Graham Potter pointed towards the bench to summon an Irishman for his bow.

Potter could easily have gone for the physically-imposing and predatory Ferguson yet picked his compatriot to first enter the fray.

Each had their proficiencies – Moran branded by his U18 coach at Brighton, Mark Beard, as Ireland’s Phil Foden for the array of skill he unleashes at will when picking out a pass or slaloming past defenders.

He’s since made his Premier League debut against Everton and when Seagulls owner Tony Bloom was questioned at Cheltenham last week about man of the moment Ferguson, he was swift to namecheck Moran as quality in abundance.

“I beat him to it,” the 19-year-old says with a chuckle. “Evan was a year younger than me but we won’t mention that.

“We both made our (Brighton) debut together and got called up to Ireland’s U21s at same time too.

“Evan is flying at club level and shows if you are doing the right thing you will get chances. How quick it has happened is probably surprising, but everyone can see how talented he is.

“He’s a freak, such a good player and for his age is so physically able. I wouldn’t say it’s too surprising.”

All those attributes have combined for Ferguson to lead the line against Latvia tonight – ahead of what seems certain to be a competitive debut when France rock up for Monday’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

“When it gets to matches against France, the important games, it’s about the impact a player can have and his level of performance - age then becomes irrelevant,” asserted Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

Physical differences between targetman Ferguson and Moran convinced Brighton to initially introduce him to a full-time set-up with a younger age-group while he developed through the club’s sports science programme.

“I used to play right-back because I was too small to be a midfielder getting battered around,” Moran explains.

“Now I have developed; still having all the tricks but go into duels where I can hold my own. I’m up to 5 9’ now but I’d take 5 10’ if it’s going!”

Moran has been tipped as a pillar of the U21s, whose schedule for 2023 begins on Sunday with a friendly against Iceland in Cork (4pm). All going well, their qualifiers for the 2025 Euros against Italy, Norway, Turkey, Latvia and San Marino will also be held at Turner’s Cross.

“I played U17 Euro qualifiers in Cork before Covid happened and we had a huge crowd so I’m excited to be getting back there.”

Sadly for Cork native Matt Healy, he’ll miss this one. Cork City boss Colin Healy confirmed as much when having to substitute his Ipswich Town loanee during last Friday’s game against Shelbourne due to a hip flexor injury.