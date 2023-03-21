Stephen Kenny: The squad is evolving, growing and improving

THE LAST TIME Latvia played Ireland, Martin O’Neill’s appointment – and Roy Keane’s FAI reunion – illuminated a futile friendly exercise.

Close to a decade on and there’s also two plotlines attaching import to the visit of Europe’s eight-worst team, Evan Ferguson and the imminent arrival of France.

Latvia will offer Ireland exactly what the crowd crave; acres of space to dominate possession and chances upon which a prolific, prodigious talent of Ferguson’s calibre can gorge.

The benefits of a warm-up against the side ranked 133 in the world for the opening Euro qualifier against Les Bleus next Monday, when it will be the visitors lording the statistics, is debatable but at least the team and Stephen Kenny are virtually guaranteed the fillip of victory.

Twelve months ago, there was similar giddiness in the Lansdowne Road air.

Ireland had bounced into 2022 having belatedly salvaged respectability from a disastrous World Cup campaign; the manager announcing on the St Patrick’s Day edition of the Late Late Show a full-house for a friendly against lowly Lithuania that never came to pass.

What unfolded during the year from their 10 games were four defeats, three draws and three wins – Scotland far more noteworthy than toiling past Malta and Armenia, a minnow they also lost to.

Aspirations of topping their Uefa Nations League group proved to be just that, ensuring a third seeding in the November draw for the Euros and the daunting pool it produced.

“Every international game is important,” said Kenny on Tuesday, talking up a Latvian side beaten at home to Moldova last year and held to a draw by Kuwait.

“The passionate Irish support is vital to us; they have really connected with the team and with the players.

“We see the evolution of the squad, that the team is growing and improving, and the fans are part of that journey as well I feel. Every game is significant, as is this one, the most important thing is the game against France.”

News of France becoming immersed in their latest bout of tumult over the captaincy choice hadn’t reached Kenny by the time of yesterday’s press conference, though his own skipper Matt Doherty was aware it involved his Atlético Madrid teammate Antoine Griezmann.

“I hadn’t actually heard about the spat over the captaincy,” said Kenny, preferring to highlight the quality transcending their squad.

“France have an embarrassment of riches. They’ve obviously had some retirements but their players are at top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich.

“They have been the most consistent team in the world over the last eight years, getting to two world cup finals, winning one and losing the other one on penalties, and they’ve been terrific.”

Preparing for that juggernaut will militate against experimentation in this leisurely runout.

Evan Ferguson’s place in the line-up, his first senior start, is no surprise, particularly as it strengthens an attack ponderous in the last November window.

Kenny’s stated aim of increasing the workload of those idle at club level and reducing it for the cohort exhausted by the same circuit decree that Séamus Coleman will be rested. Josh Cullen and John Egan, first and second in the Championship with Burnley and Sheffield United respectively, had their pardons confirmed by starts in the weekend FA Cup quarter-finals.

It will be interesting too to see if overworked Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is given the night off, or 45 minutes of it, with able deputy Caoimhín Kelleher short of match sharpness.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Kenny’s faith in Callum O’Dowda should see him deployed in the left wing-back berth he finished the Malta game in while Alan Browne deserves to get the nod in midfield.

His fellow Corkman Chiedozie Ogbene might profit from Rotherham United’s game on Saturday being abandoned just after half-time while Michael Obafemi, with just one start since moving to Burnley in late January, needs minutes in his legs.

How he fuses in partnership with Ferguson is shaping up to be the most pertinent takeaway from this sideshow.

Wednesday’s game is anticipated to surpass the 40,000-attendance mark, boosted by the tactic of the FAI bundling ticket sales into a double with the France fixture.

They can be assured of Ferguson’s imprint enduring beyond the lifetime of O’Neill and Keane’s spell.