Friction is understood to be rife in the French camp over the captaincy, with Antoine Griezmann’s birthday said to be ruined over being snubbed for Kylian Mbappé
Friction in French camp as Kylian Mbappé named captain

TENSION: France's Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrate during the World Cup in Qatar. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 13:03
John Fallon

Friction is understood to be rife in the French camp over the captaincy, with Antoine Griezmann’s birthday said to be ruined over being snubbed for Kylian Mbappé.

Griezmann looked in chipper form as he assembled in Clairefontaine on Monday for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Netherlands and Ireland but his mood darkened following the decision of Didier Deschamps.

While the French boss informed the media he would announce his selection as successor to the retired Hugo Lloris in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, news of Mbappé's success soon seeped out of the camp.

Griezmann, who turns 32 on Tuesday, was the initial frontrunner when their veteran goalkeeper hung up his gloves, soon followed by Raphaël Varane, but that was before the credentials of 24-year-old World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappé were advanced, even by Lloris.

Reaction has been mixed, with Atlético Madrid attacker Griezmann - the second most experienced player behind Olivier Giroud with 117 caps and 42 goals – believed to be ‘upset and hurt’ to the extent of considering his international future, according to L’Équipe.

According to Le Figaro, the consolation prize of being vice-captain shatters Griezmann’s “dream” of wearing the armband up to next year’s finals tournament in Germany.

Les Bleus open their Euro 2024 campaign on Friday by welcoming top seeds Netherlands to Stade de France before they travel to Dublin on Monday to take on Ireland.

Only the top two from the group qualify for the finals, with the remainder relying on the backdoor route of three places on offer through the Uefa Nations League playoffs.

