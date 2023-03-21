Kylian Mbappe named France captain ahead of Ireland clash

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, French media reported on Monday
REPORTS: PSG's Kylian Mbappe has been named France captain ahead of the clash with Ireland, according to reports. Pic: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 10:53
Reuters

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, French media reported on Monday.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Mbappe had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, 24, had been touted as one of the candidates for the role since goalkeeper Lloris retired from international football in January, weeks after leading France to a second straight World Cup final, where they were beaten by Argentina.

Mbappe has been capped 66 times and played a key role in their successful 2018 World Cup campaign as well as their runners-up finish in 2022.

