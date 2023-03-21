Sevilla sack coach Jorge Sampaoli with club two points above relegation zone

Sevilla are due to play Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals after the current international break
SACKED: Sevilla have sacked Jorge Sampaoli. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 10:40
PA Sport

Sevilla have sacked boss Jorge Sampaoli in a bid to stave off LaLiga relegation.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Getafe left them just two points above the bottom three in a congested bottom half of the table and the club have acted in removing the former Argentina and Marseille manager.

Sevilla are due to play Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals after the current international break.

“Sevilla FC have today relieved Jorge Sampaoli of his duties,” a statement on their club website read.

“Following the defeat at Getafe, which leaves the side just above the relegation zone, the club have decided to part ways with the Argentine coach ahead of the international break.”

Sampaoli, 63, was previously in charge of Sevilla in 2016-17 and returned to the Andalusian club last October following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Sevilla had won 13 and lost 12 of their 31 matches under Sampaoli, who guided them to the last eight of the Europa League – a competition they have won a record six times since 2006.

The club statement added: “Sampaoli will no longer lead today’s training session, scheduled for 18.00, while the club is already working on recruiting a new coach as soon as possible.

“Sevilla FC would like to thank Jorge Sampaoli for his dedication and commitment at the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

