Erling Haaland withdraws from Norway squad with groin problem

The prolific Manchester City striker is suffering from pain in his groin following Saturday’s FA Cup win over Burnley and has returned home from the national team camp.
Erling Haaland withdraws from Norway squad with groin problem

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is out of Norway’s opening Euro 2024 qualifiers through injury. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 10:32
PA

Erling Haaland has withdrawn from the Norway squad ahead of their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers because of injury.

The prolific Manchester City striker is suffering from pain in his groin following Saturday’s FA Cup win over Burnley and has returned home from the national team camp, the Norwegian Football Federation has announced.

Haaland, who has scored eight goals in his last two matches for City including a hat-trick against the Clarets, will now miss Saturday’s opening Group A qualifier in Spain and Tuesday’s game against Georgia.

Norway national team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement: “After doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club.

Haaland has been in prolific form for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Norway coach Stale Solbakken added: “Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not fight for the team.

“Fortunately, there is still plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion in this group to win points in the next matches.”

The 22-year-old Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 matches for City since joining Pep Guardiola’s side from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

City are next in action on April 1 when they resume their Premier League title push at home to Liverpool and 10 days later play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League - Selhurst Park Roy Hodgson returns as Crystal Palace manager until end of season
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Tottenham set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week – reports
Manchester United Takeover Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a ‘stupid’ price for Manchester United
HaalandPlace: UK
<p>SACKED: Sevilla have sacked Jorge Sampaoli. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Sevilla sack coach Jorge Sampaoli with club two points above relegation zone

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd