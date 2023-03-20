Tottenham set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week – reports

The Italian launched a tirade against his players and the club at the weekend.
Tottenham set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week – reports

Antonio Conte launched into a furious tirade at his Tottenham players after their draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 22:08
PA Sport Staff

Tottenham appear set to sack head coach Antonio Conte this week, according to reports.

Conte has been in charge for just 16 months and, while they sit fourth in the Premier League, several media outlets are reporting his post-match outburst after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton was the final straw for the Spurs hierarchy.

The Italian has recently seen his side exit the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession and watched Tottenham concede twice in the final 13 minutes on the south coast.

Tottenham conceded two late goals to draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tottenham conceded two late goals to draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He then launched a furious tirade against his own “selfish” players and shut down uncertainty over his future as “excuses” for a squad who have failed to end the club’s trophy drought dating back to 2008.

The Italian’s contract was set to expire in the summer and he has remained coy over the prospect of extending his stay in north London, but Tottenham seem set to cut their losses with the former Chelsea boss.

Spurs declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday evening.

More in this section

Wigan Athletic v Coventry City - Sky Bet Championship - The DW Stadium Wigan’s hopes of Championship survival dented by three-point deduction
FAI launch new Republic of Ireland home kit FAI launch new Republic of Ireland home kit
Mark Sykes 20/3/2023 Mark Sykes: It wasn’t a difficult decision to switch from Northern to Republic of Ireland
TottenhamPlace: UK
Manchester United Takeover

Jim Ratcliffe says he will not pay a ‘stupid’ price for Manchester United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd