FAI launch new Republic of Ireland home kit

The Football Association of Ireland has launched the new Ireland home kit.

Created by the FAI’s recently appointed official kit supplier Castore, the new kit will be worn for the first time by the Ireland Men’s National Team against Latvia in Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The away kit will get its first outing when the Ireland Women’s National Team take on the USA, in St Louis, Missouri on the 11th of April.

The jersey is a sea of emerald green, with the national colours incorporated on both the sleeve cuffs and on the neckline. The new Ireland Football crest, with its iconic shamrock design, takes pride of place on the front of the jersey, with Éire detailed on the back.

Speaking about the launch of the jersey, FAI Commercial Director Sean Kavanagh said; “Our supporters are renowned worldwide for the passion they have for our teams and for football. It is very important that they have a jersey which represents this passion and that they are proud to wear and we believe this jersey delivers this.”

Pascal Lafitte, Director of Partnerships at Castore said: “We are very pleased to partner with the FAI and today we are excited to reveal the first home kit. We look forward to seeing the new Ireland range worn both on and off the pitch in this new era for Irish football.”

For further information on how to purchase the new kits, feel free to visit www.fai.ie or shop.irelandfootball.ie.