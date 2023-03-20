Mark Sykes: It wasn’t a difficult decision to switch from Northern to Republic of Ireland

As much as Mark Sykes admires Roy Keane, he’s not fully in agreement with him on one thing.

Keane spoke during the recent FA Cup tie against Manchester City of his admiration for the bravery shown by Bristol City’s Sykes in switching allegiance.

The Belfast native had represented Northern Ireland through the underage ranks, winning 11 U21 caps and appearing on the senior team’s bench.

But the 25-year-old doesn’t feel courage was required to join the Republic set-up – once he was asked.

The versatile playmaker made history with his debut against Malta in November by becoming the first Belfast-born player to feature for the Boys in Green since the Second World War.

“I saw those comments and there's many things that people said,” said Sykes, ahead of likely winning his second cap against Latvia on Wednesday at Lansdowne Road.

“It's a nice thing I suppose. Yes, brave in a way as there may be a bit of backlash and people not thinking it was the right thing to do, but I've said that it's not them who is living my life.

“I'm out there putting the sacrifice in and hard work in and I made that decision fully knowing what is going to happen.

“I knew the decision was hard. If I was to stay with Northern Ireland, something I wouldn't have wanted to do, I had my foot in the door whereas it was going to be difficult with Ireland.

“But thankfully now with club performances I feel I have deserved my chance here and hopefully this week I can get some more minutes.”

While many previous Northern players who jumped ship did so at U19 or U21 levels, Sykes admits the prospect didn’t arise due to his own doubts, plus the absence of an avenue to defect.

“I don’t know if there is anything set up in the north for young lads to come through in the FAI,” he admitted.

“For me, it was always the Northern Ireland set-up when I was younger. And to be honest, I don’t mind saying it, I wasn’t the best player when I was younger. I wasn’t top of the tree or always getting picked. If I was the best player, someone might have come to have a look.

“For me, until I got a little bit older - I didn’t move to England until I was 20 or 21, whenever that came out, I believe the FAI had an interest. And for me it was unbelievable that they did. It wasn’t a difficult decision.”