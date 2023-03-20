Idah will be given every chance for Ireland game with France

Stephen Kenny will give Adam Idah every chance to prove fit for their Euro 2024 Qualifier against France. 
EVERY CHANCE: Adam Idah (r) will be given every chance to prove fitness for France clash.Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 13:38
John Fallon

Adam Idah will be given every chance to prove his fitness by Stephen Kenny for Ireland’s Euro 2024 opener against France next Monday.

Although Norwich City boss David Wagner estimated the Corkman’s layoff from a foot injury to be a few weeks, the striker is reporting for international duty this week.

He definitely won’t be available for Wednesday’s friendly against Latvia, also at Lansdowne Road, but the far more important second fixture of the double-header is a target for the 22-year-old.

Idah has been plagued by injury since the last of his 13 caps, the 3-0 win away to Luxembourg in November 2022, and is apparently desperate to end his drought in style by facing the favourites to top Group B and grab one of the two automatic tickets for next year’s tournament in Germany.

He was the only absentee of the 26-man squad named by Kenny last Thursday from today’s initial training session at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown.

Recently-declared Celtic winger Mikey Johnston and John O’Shea, promoted from the U21s to become Kenny’s No 3, were the two newcomers involved in the light session.

As is customary, the group was split into those who didn’t start games for their clubs at the weekend and the rest, who began their build-up with gym work within the Sport Ireland dome.

It was the start of an era in a way as the players donned their new Castore training gear. The new home kit, leaked online on Sunday, is due to be officially launched on Monday evening.

Both of Ireland’s game kick off at 7.45pm.

<p>EVAN ALMIGHTY: Brighton's Evan Ferguson, right, celebrates with Kaoru Mitoma after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinals soccer match between Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)</p>

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi hails 'special striker' Evan Ferguson

