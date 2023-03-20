Dave O'Connor to step down as Shelbourne's Chief Executive Officer

Shelbourne have confirmed that Dave O’Connor is to step down as Chief Executive Officer after five years with the Club.

O'Connor joined Shels as CEO at the age of 26 and has played a central role in the transformation of the club into a leading Premier Division presence in both the men’s and women’s game.

Speaking about the announcement, Andrew Doyle, Chairman of Shelbourne FC, said: “I would like to sincerely thank Dave for his outstanding contribution to the Club.

"Having assumed the role of CEO at just 26 years of age, Dave has made a huge contribution to Shelbourne. He is a natural and outstanding leader and professional and has played an integral role in the significant development and growth of the club over the past five years.

"The board is grateful to Dave for the professionalism, expertise, and dedication he has brought to his role. We are very sorry to see him leave but wish him the best for the future on behalf of everyone at Shelbourne”.

O’Connor has played a critical role in the development of the Reds, both on and off the field, since he joined the club in 2018, in what has been an extremely successful period in the club’s decorated history.

During his time at Tolka Park, the club have won two Men’s First Division titles, two Women’s National League titles and have reached three FAI Cup Finals across men's and women's football.

In that time, the club has also seen record breaking season ticket and commercial sales, while off the field the club has rapidly expanded its community outreach programme.

“It has been an incredible privilege to have been the Chief Executive of Shelbourne Football Club for the past five years," said O'Connor.

"I have a love, and affiliation, to this club that will stay with me for life and feel truly privileged to have had the chance to work at this phenomenal football club.

“I want to thank the board, volunteers, and my colleagues for the friendship, support and trust they have shown in me over that time.

"In particular, I would like to thank Andrew Doyle for providing me with a once in a lifetime opportunity to take on such an amazing role at such a young age.

"Making the decision to leave Shels after a long time has been extremely difficult but I feel the time is right to explore new challenges.”

The club have commenced a formal process for identifying a successor for O’Connor and will provide an update on this in the coming days.