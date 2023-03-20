How the Ireland and France squads have fared at club level ahead of next week's Dublin showdown

Taking contrasting club status as a barometer would seal Ireland’s fate before they kick off their first Euro 2024 qualifier against France next Monday but logic doesn’t always dictate in the beautiful game.

Retirements and injuries have robbed Les Bleus of several luminaries while others are enduring rocky patches in their domestic leagues - PSG’s surprise home defeat to Rennes being a case in point.

Didier Deschamps has an opening qualifier to navigate first – the visit of top seeds Netherlands to Stade de France on Friday potentially stretching his resources further – but Ireland only have a leisurely friendly against Latvia five days out on Wednesday for their warm-up.

Promising form by the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Will Smallbone and, most tellingly, Evan Ferguson have offered a rosier outlook from an Irish perspective to the grim picture painted when the draw last October in Frankfurt pitted them against a pair of global powerhouses.

Here, we assess how the respective squads, updated to include France’s two weekend alterations, fared in their final club action before assembling at Abbotstown and Clairefontaine today.

IRELAND SQUAD:

Goalkeepers:

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton): Another busy day at the office on Saturday but couldn’t be faulted for any of the three Spurs goals as they battled back for a draw.

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool): Understudy in Madrid last Wednesday, the Corkman’s last involvement was eight weeks ago in the FA Cup.

Mark Travers (Bournemouth): Stuck behind Neto in the pecking order, he’s been idle since January 7.

Defenders:

Séamus Coleman (Everton): Club and country captain made eight Premier League starts on the spin, coming ashore with six minutes left in Saturday’s draw at Chelsea.

Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid): Took up his now accustomed berth on the bench against Valencia without seeing action. Just 12 minutes on the pitch since his Spanish switch almost seven weeks ago is a concern.

Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City): Got the second half of their stalemate at Stoke into his legs on Saturday, enough to ready him for an international return if called upon.

Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers): Also parachuted into the fray for the second half as Wolves chased a deficit against Leeds. May have lost his place to Craig Dawson but has still been utilised off the bench lately.

John Egan (Sheffield United): Not a day for defences but the Blades mainstay was glad to emerge from Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final shading Blackburn for a Wembley showdown against Manchester City.

Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion): Cup conflicts meant an idle weekend for the Baggies but O’Shea’s regular games have consolidated his spot in the Ireland side.

Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City): Ireland’s latest contender for the left-wing back role tagged another 47 minutes of experience in that position before a freakish rainstorm led to the abandonment of their game at Rotherham two minutes into the second half.

James McClean (Wigan Athletic): Answered critics of his retention in the squad over Robbie Brady and Ryan Manning by crowning his 90 minutes with a goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Watford. Sure to add to his 96 caps over the next week.

Midfielders:

Josh Cullen (Burnley): A chastening experience for Ireland’s Mr Reliable against one of the best midfields in Europe, losing heavily at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion): In the same boat as O’Shea. Seems the sort of swashbuckler not suited to inactivity, heightening the probability of minutes against Latvia.

Jeff Hendrick (Reading): Still fit as a fiddle, the midfielder started his 38th consecutive game for Paul Ince in Saturday’s draw against Hull City. Still faces an uphill task to reclaim his Ireland spot.

Alan Browne (Preston North End): Preston’s oscillating season continued with tehri Cork-born captain cutting a frustrated figure following the 4-0 hammering at Middlesbrough. He was on the pitch for all bar five minutes of the misery.

Jason Knight (Derby County): In the backwater of League One, Knight was only brought on near half-time as the Rams sunk to a home defeat against Fleetwood Town. Third is not conductive to shackling the World Cup runners-up.

Will Smallbone (Stoke City): Steady rather than spectacular strides made by the midfielder awaiting his first cap. Another Championship 90 minutes against Norwich ought to seal that against Latvia.

Jamie McGrath (Dundee United): One of the more mystifying inclusions. Played 50 minutes in the 1-1 draw against St Mirren. Enough said.

Mark Sykes (Bristol City): A busy afternoon against near enough rivals Swansea City. A tasty tangle with fellow Irishman Ryan Manning resulted in a booking on a day they lost 2-0.

Forwards:

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United): Was caught up the deluge at the New York Stadium just as he was attaching the afterburners against Cardiff. Looks conditioned and primed for action.

Michael Obafemi (Burnley): Four down by the time he was brought on, the tie was beyond Vincent Kompany and the striker when he appeared. At least it’s the latest exposure of a patchy spell.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion): Ireland’s man – just about – of the moment delivered in the FA Cup, slicing through Grimsby’s defence to smash in a brace. Every reason to be convinced he’s in tip-top fettle.

Troy Parrott (Preston North End): Remains behind U21 striker Tom Cannon for a starting spot but came into the fray for the second half without engineering a comeback at Boro.

Will Keane (Wigan Athletic): Back in the squad following a lull, he stayed on the Watford pitch beyond the 70 mark. Still lacks a goal threat.

Mikey Johnston (Vitória Guimarães): Ireland’s latest recruit via the granny rule was nowhere to be seen, even on the bench, when Vitória were annihilated by Benfica 5-1. Has struggled for game-time on loan in Portugal.

FRANCE SQUAD:

Goalkeepers:

Mike Maignan (AC Milan): Forgettable Saturday night as Milan crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Udinese, for whom Wexford talent Festy Ebosele came on as a sub.

Alphonse Areola (West Ham): No game at weekend but has been a regular since Lukasz Fabianski was ruled out injured.

Brice Samba (Lens): Uncapped stopper kept second clean sheet on the trot in the 3-0 win over Angers.

Defenders:

Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich): From the high of scoring a brace last week, the full-back was booked and substituted as Bayern slipped to a 2-1 reverse at Leverkusen.

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid): Started El Clasico in his familiar midfield position, playing 76 minutes in the 2-1 defeat.

Axel Disasi (Monaco): Late call-up played full 90 minutes at centre-back in 2-0 victory at Ajaccio.

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan): A surprise omission for the Milanese against Udinese, attributed to flu.

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool): Free weekend for Liverpool - just as well after two defeats.

Jules Koundé (Barcelona): Produced an assured display in defence but VAR denied Real a winner before Barca struck.

Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice): Another drafted in, the ex-Barcelona and Schalke 04 started and finished Sunday’s draw at Orient.

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich): Another component of the shaky backline exposed by Leverkusen on Sunday as Munich relinquished top spot to Dortmund.

Midfielders:

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus): Instrumental in the victory at Inter, including an assist for Filip Kostić’s winner which the hosts complained was handball.

Youssouf Fofana (Monaco): Late call-up played full 90 minutes at centre-back in 2-0 victory at Ajaccio.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid): Came on as a late sub for compatriot Camavinga at Camp Nou.

Jordan Veretout (Marseille): A stalwart at 30, the ex-Aston Villa midfielder has found form in Ligue 1, impressing during Sunday’s 2-1 success which keeps his side on the coattails of leaders PSG.

Khéphren Thuram (Nice): One of the two brothers in the squad, Deschamps couldn’t ignore the rookie’s ascent at Nice, for whom he had his latest 90 minutes against Lorient.

Forwards:

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich): Introduced as an interval substitute but hardly had an impact as Bayern had their lead overturned in the second half.

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan): France’s all-time top scorer with 53 goals enjoyed an inadvertent rest, five yellow cards ruling him out of the Udinese defeat.

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético): Sent his side on their way to a 3-0 stroll over Valencia with a 23rd minute opener and lasted the distance.

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt): France’s modern-day Thierry Henry has got 17 goals this term but drew a blank and was booked in Sunday’s loss at Union Berlin.

Kylian Mbappé (PSG): Not the prep the captain-in-waiting wanted as Rennes inflicted a shock defeat in Paris. Wasn’t his prolific best.

Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach): Another son of former World Cup winner Lilian, he found the net against Werder Bremen during his 76 minutes on the pitch.

Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen): Part of the Bundesliga-based cohort of attackers, without adding to his dozen goals, the 23-year-old was still at the forefront of toppling Bayern.