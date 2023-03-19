Evan Ferguson: 'We have got the hope and the desire to get into Europe'

Not only did Evan Ferguson's second half brace help Brighton & Hove Albion reach the FA Cup semi-finals with a resounding victory over Grimsby Town, it was also enough to secure him the man of the match award.

That's seven goals this season now for the talented 18-year-old and his first was arguably the pick of the whole lot.

"Yeah it was good," Ferguson modestly told the BBC shortly after Brighton's 5-0 triumph over the Mariners at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

"I think it was more instinct it just came to me and I tried to swivel round and I tried to get a shot off and luckily it went in."

Luck had nothing to do with it, it was pure class from the Bettystown native. And it was a moment of quality that has Irish fans excited ahead of the Euro 2024 qualification opener against France at the Aviva Stadium on Monday week.

Ferguson has firmly staked his claim for a place in Stephen Kenny's starting line-up against the World Cup runners-up.

While at club level, the young striker has his eyes set on getting the Seagulls into Europe either via their finishing place in the Premier League or by winning the FA Cup where they will meet either Manchester United or Fulham at Wembley next month.

"it’s what we were looking for at the start," continued Ferguson. "We obviously wanted to go to Wembley so we had to get to the semi-finals.

"Today it wasn’t an easy game because teams like that when they sit off you you have to try and break them down. It’s a good result.

"It’s been unbelievable, it’s sort of the first season I’ve got in and I’ve got playing. I just think it’s a credit to the lads as well, they have been good to me when I’ve been on and playing, they have been encouraging so it’s been very good.

"We have got the hope and the desire to go on to get into Europe, I think that’s our ambition and if we keep on going and keep winning games we could get there yeah."