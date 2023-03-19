Arsenal exact Vieira revenge on Palace, go eight points clear at the top

Prenier League: Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1

Imperious Arsenal moved eight points clear at the Premier League summit thanks to a routine dismissal of managerless Crystal Palace, whose relegation fears are in increasing danger of becoming reality.

Bukayo Saka scored twice and Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka were also on target before Jeffrey Schlupp made it 3-1 as Mikel Arteta's hosts made the most of second-place Manchester City being otherwise engaged in the FA Cup this weekend.

Palace sacked Patrick Vieira on Friday in the hope a new face in the shape of Dubliner Paddy McCarthy, in temporary charge for the foreseeable future, might spark a revival but the Eagles remained exactly what they were under the Frenchman - unable to win in 2023. Just three points separate them from third-bottom West Ham and relegation rivals have either games in hand, superior form or both.

Palace hit a post early on through Wilfried Zaha but their makeshift defence was breached in the 28th minute by Martinelli's fine finish. Ben White nipped in to stop a pass reaching Zaha, Saka pinged in a cross from the right that found the Brazilian, who had little difficulty in getting past Joel Ward and smashing a left-footed drive beyond teenage keeper Joseph Whitworth.

Saka converted goal number two three minutes before the break after Palace continued to chase shadows. The England wide man retrieved a ball across the box, played it back to White and jogged across to receive it and slot calmly past Whitworth. Only VAR could save the dozy Eagles but Saka was confirmed as onside.

Zaha forced Aaron Ramsdale into action early in the second period but it was not long before Xhaka bundled the ball home from Trossard's pass as Ward slid in to challenge. It was an odd finish but they all count.

Arsenal fans sang Vieira's name, to rub it in a little more but the away end was finally in full voice when Schlupp pulled one back in the 62nd minute from a messy corner, with VAR ruling the scorer had not handled before getting his shot away.

Zaha slid a shot across goal and inches wide but Arsenal restored their three-goal advantage with Saka's first-time effort after substitute Kieran Tierney had picked him out in space in the box in the 74th minute. Again VAR had a look, as another substitute, Gabriel Jesus, was in Whitworth's vision but the Brazilian was not offside.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 7; White 7 (Jorginho 83, 4), Holding 7, Gabriel 7 (Kiwior 86, 3), Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 65, 6); Partey 7, Xhaka 7; Saka 8, Odegaard 7, Martinelli 8 (Smith Rowe 83, 4); Trossard 7 (Jesus 65, 5).

Subs not used: Turner, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Whitworth 7; Ward 5, Tomkins 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Milivojevic 6 (Hughes 65, 5), Doucoure 6; Olise 6 (Eze 82, 3), Schlupp 7 (Ahamada 82, 3), Zaha 7; Eduoard 54 (Ayew 65, 4).

Subs not used: Goodman, Mateta, Clyne, Richards, Riedewald.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 6