Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old didn’t feature in Saturday’s stalemate against Stoke City
Adam Idah's withdrawal from Ireland squad confirmed by Norwich City

LUCKLESS: Norwich City's Adam Idah. Pic:: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 15:00
John Fallon

Norwich City have, as expected, ruled Adam Idah out of the Ireland squad for this week’s international gathering which culminates with Monday week’s visit of France for the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Although the Corkman – who won the last of his 13 caps 17 months ago against Luxembourg – was named by Stephen Kenny in his 26-man squad on Thursday, Idah had limped out of the Canaries’ clash at Huddersfield Town the previous evening.

Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old didn’t feature in Saturday’s stalemate against Stoke City, after which David Wagner provided an injury update.

“Adam has a foot injury and he'll be out for a few weeks,” said Wagner, also confirming a layoff for Onel Hernandez.

“How many exactly? We can't say at the minute. It doesn't look like a break.

“But maybe we have to have further investigations and assessments. I would say the worst scenario doesn’t look like it has happened.

"But now we have to see how everything else progresses, and how the treatment will work.

“Obviously there was no chance for him to be involved (at Stoke). His foot is still swollen, so we must wait what it will look like next week.

“The same with Onel. It looks that Onel’s injury may be even a little bit more serious than Adam’s. (Could he miss the rest of the season?) No, we hope he is back before the end of the season.” 

Ireland will hold their first training session at FAI HQ in Abbotstown ahead of their friendly against Latvia on Wednesday, also at Lansdowne Road.

France have a far more demanding warm-up, hosting top seeds Netherlands on Friday in the opening game of Euro 2024 Group B. The top two nations from the pool qualify for next year’s Germany-hosted finals.

READ NOW

