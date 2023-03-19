Open fans meeting called by Cork City owner to address 'matchday experience'

There has been criticism of the atmosphere at Turner's Cross. 
PLANS: Cork City owner Dermot Usher watches from the stands. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 11:46
John Fallon

Cork City owner Dermot Usher has tabled an open invitation to meet next Saturday in a bid to rectify problems with the matchday experience in the Turner’s Cross Shed stand.

Attendances at the opening three matches back in the Premier Division, 6487 (Bohemians), 4857 (UCD) and 5078 (Shelbourne) amount to the second highest in the country but issues remain in the area that houses the core of City’s fans.

While the discussion on improving the atmosphere isn’t confined just to the Shed, it is sure to be front and centre when supporters meet the owner this Saturday (March 24) at 2pm in the Turner’s Cross Tavern. Complaints regarding access to seats by regular attenders has been one of the main gripes so far.

The summit has been called for after the midday Women’s Premier Division game against Wexford Youths at the Cross.

“Thanks everyone who came to the game tonight; disappointing result and we will move on to our next game at home to Drogheda and support the lads,” wrote the man who took over the club from FORAS in February.

“There has been some very strong criticism of how the Shed has been managed and I agree it’s not working.

“The Shed end in my opinion should be the heart and soul of the club and lead the atmosphere in the ground. We can do much better as a club.

“I've heard what has been said and I appreciate the feedback. Change can be expected going forward.

“Thanks again to everyone for their support I will be in Cork next weekend for the Women's match and Ireland U21's. I'm offering to meet and listen and work together to get a solution that we are all happy with going forward.”

