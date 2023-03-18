Saliba out of French reckoning for Euro qualifier clash against Ireland 

Arsenal's French centre half William Saliba is set to miss a number of weeks after injuring his back in the Europa League defeat to Sporting midweek.
21-year old Saliba had been selected by French head coach Didier Deschamps for their Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Stephen Kenny's Ireland and the Netherlands, but French publication L'Equipe suggest that he will now withdraw from the squad.
The news - which has not yet been confirmed by his club - is set to come as a major blow as the Gunners hunt a first Premier League title since 2004.
Of course, the injury will scupper Ireland striker Evan Ferguson's chances of going up against a centre-half he scored his maiden Premier League goal against.