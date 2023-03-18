Head coach Searle sees red as Waterford and Bray draw at RSC 

WATERFORD FC 2 RONAN COUGHLAN ’20, 22, BRAY WANDERERS 2 BEN FEENEY ‘45+1, MAX MURPHY ‘75

The officiating is sure to dominate the headlines in this SSE Airtricity First Division game between Waterford FC and Bray Wanderers.

Kilkenny referee David Connolly showed 12 cards that included the sending off of both Chris Conn-Clarke and head coach Danny Searle of Waterford in this 2-2 draw at the RSC.

After a tentative opening, the contest sprung into life on 20 minutes when they struck the front when Ryan Burke sent over a ball from the left that was deflected into the path of Ronan Coughlan, and with Bray looking for a flag that wasn’t forthcoming, the striker notched from eight yards.

A second goal from the penalty spot within a minute followed for Waterford when Roland Idowu played the ball into the feet of Chris Conn-Clarke, who was fouled by Bray’s Dane Massey, and Coughlan dispatched the 12-yarder past a helpless Alex Moody before Conn-Clarke was sent off on two yellow cards on 28 minutes.

The visitors did get themselves back into the contest in first-half injury-time when Bray Wanderers midfielder Max Murphy cracked into a shot from distance that was cleared off the line by Eddie Nolan, but Ben Feeney was on hand to hammer the rebound home from close-range.

The Seagulls got a goal that their second-half dominance deserved in stunning fashion on 75 minutes when Max Murphy latched onto a headed clearance after a Joseph Power left-wing corner before powering an unstoppable strike past a helpless Paul Martin.

Blues manager Danny Searle that was issued with a straight red by the Kilkenny official ten minutes from time before Shane Griffin nearly won the game in the final seconds, but his shot from inside the penalty area came crashing back off the post as both sides had to settle with a share of the points.

WATERFORD FC: Paul Martin, Darragh Power, Giles Phillips, Eddie Nolan, Ryan Burke, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Barry Baggley (Tunmise Sobowale ’59), Roland Idowu, Chris Conn-Clarke, Ronan Coughlan (Thomas Oluwa ’71).

BRAY WANDERERS: Alex Moody, Eoin Farrell (Len O’Sullivan ’46), Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Max Murphy, Conor Crowley (Gerard Shortt ’46), Luka Lovic (Chris Lyons ’66), Harry Groome, Ben Feeney, Jake Walker (Guillermo Almirall ’89), Joseph Power (Conor Davis ’89).

Referee: David Connolly (Kilkenny).