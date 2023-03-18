Gary Lineker set for TV return as part of BBC’s FA Cup coverage

Lineker will present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley
(James Manning/PA)
Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 04:30
Ellie Iorizzo

Gary Lineker will present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley on Saturday as he returns to TV screens following a row over impartiality.

It will mark the 62-year-old broadcaster’s first appearance on the BBC since he was told to step back from hosting Match Of The Day.

Lineker was taken off air last week for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

Gary Lineker will present live football coverage for the BBC on Saturday (Ian Walton/PA)

He will present live BBC coverage, with analysis from Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, on Saturday afternoon while Mark Chapman is due to host the Match Of The Day highlights show later on Saturday night.

Many of Lineker’s BBC Sport colleagues walked out in “solidarity” last weekend, with highlight shows significantly shorter than usual and aired without presentation or commentary.

Match Of The Day aired for only 20 minutes last Saturday without accompanying commentary or analysis from presenters, with Sunday’s edition following a similar format and running for just 15 minutes.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said in a statement the corporation has commissioned an independent review of its social media guidelines, particularly for freelancers.

Mr Davie apologised for what he acknowledged had been “a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences” and described the BBC’s commitment to freedom of expression and impartiality as a “difficult balancing act”.

BBC director-general Tim Davie (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added: “The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

After the official BBC statement was published, Lineker tweeted that he was “delighted” to have navigated a way through the row after a “surreal few days”.

He added: “I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.”

