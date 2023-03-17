Isak at the double as last-gasp goal wins it for Newcastle

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1 NEWCASTLE UNITED 2

Alexander Isak scored a dramatic stoppage time penalty - and netted twice as Newcastle gave their Champions League hopes a major boost.

Eddie Howe’s side looked to have been denied victory by a controversial VAR decision.

But recalled Forest defender Moussa Niakhate handled in the box and Isak - who scored the winner against Wolves last week, took full advantage to take Newcastle to within a point of fourth placed Tottenham.

The result increased Forest’s fears of the drop as they lost at home for the first time since September.

Emmanuel Dennis put Steve Cooper’s side ahead with an exquisite chip after a poor back pass from Newcastle defender Sven Botman.

Newcastle equalised in first half stoppage time when the £63million man Isak reduced a seemingly lost cause to volley in off the post.

But Howe’s men fell victim to a lengthy VAR check just after the hour mark.

Substitute Elliott Anderson - aged 20 - looked to have headed home his first Newcastle goal to put his team ahead.

But, after VAR looked at the incident - and referee Paul Tierney looked at the pitchside monitor, it was decided that the faintest of touched by Sean Longstaff meant he was onside.

Newcastle deserved the win, as they created the better chances, hitting the bar twice and seeing Forest keeper Keylor Navas pull off two stunning saves.

But they had to wait until late in the game to finality secure victory at the City Ground.

Newcastle provided the initial threats with Joe Willock blazing over the bar in front of goal; but then Forest had some luck when Isak’s shot took two deflections before hitting Renan Lodi and bouncing on to the crossbar.

But it was Cooper’s side who took the lead after 26 minutes. Former Newcastle midfielder Jon Shelvey’s ball was met by Sven Botman, but his weak back pass was pounced on by Dennis.

The ex-Watford striker then produced a pinpoint chip over goalkeeper Nick Pope to find the net.

Newcastle appeared rattled and defender Dan Burn was booked for disputing a throw-in.

But Eddie Howe’s side were denied by the bar again as Sean Longstaff’s deflected effort hit the woodwork.

Newcastle were rewarded for their pressure in first half stoppage time though when Isak somehow managed to get to a Willock ball that fell behind him. The Swedish forward’s outstretched right leg connected and the ball bounced in off the post.

Howe sent on Anderson at half-time and he came close to making an instant impact as his powerful volley was brilliantly kept out by Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Forest were dealt a blow when skipper Ryan Yates came off clutching his shoulder; but Shelvey showed he was fired up against his former team-mates with a firm drive that was inches wide of the target.

Navas pulled off another excellent save on the hour to keep out Bruno Guimaraes.

Forest still searched for a winner and Pope saved with his feet to deny Johnson late on.

FOREST 4-2-3-1: Navas - Aurier, Niakhate, Felipe, Lodi - Yates (Freuler, 58mins), Shelvey - Johnson, Gibbs-White, Dennis (N Williams, 79mins) - Ayew (Surridge, 79mins).

Subs not used: Hennessey, Worrall, Colback, Toffolo, Freuler, Danilo, Scarpa

NEWCASTLE 4-3-3: Pope - Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn - S. Longstaff, Guimares, Willock - Murphy ( Ritchie, 84mins), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson, ht).

Subs not used: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo.