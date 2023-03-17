Ciaran Coll's late finish preserves Derry City's unbeaten start

Derry City 1 Sligo Rovers 1

Derry City may remain undefeated but they again struggled at home for the second week in succession - the Candystripes restoring equality against Sligo Rovers - 10 minutes from the end.

To be fair, the share of the spoils was a deserved one. Derry's Ciaran Coll netted the vital equaliser for City as both sides will certainly welcome the international break due to a spate of injury worries.

On a night during which the Brandywell faithful marked this Sunday's sixth anniversary of the death of club legend, Ryan McBride, so many supporters lit up their mobile phones during one minute of applause.

Controversy, however, erupted five minutes later when referee Adriano Reale emerged as the centre of attention.

The match official appeared to allow Derry the advantage following a challenge, but then stopped the game to award the free kick as Jamie McGonagle was racing unchallenged towards the Sligo goal.

Despite Derry's frenetic opening, it was Sligo who managed to silence another near-capacity attendance when breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute. And it was a superb goal, albeit against the run of play.

Lively full-back, Reece Hutchinson, burst up the left flank at pace and his deep cross found the head of Max Mata who gleefully directed the ball into the Derry net. A superb strike.

Controlling the game after their goal, John Russell's side lost the services of right full-back, Johan Brannefalk due to injury. The Swedish player was stretchered off in the 42nd minute having sustained what appeared to be an ankle injury.

During seven minutes of first half injury time Derry skipper, Patrick McEleney, failed to force the ball home when unmarked at the back post following a Will Patching corner.

Sligo's injury worries continued after the break when Karl O'Sullivan, who had replaced Brannefalk, was withdrawn due to injury and replaced by Eanna Clancy.

In addition, centre-back, John Mahon, who had been booked in the opening period also failed to appear after the break having been replaced by Lukas Browning.

Both Ronan Boyce and McGonigle failed to hit the target when well placed as the home side forced their way forward in search of an equaliser.

With minutes remaining Derry restored equality when a corner from Ben Doherty was headed home by Ciaran Coll, And while the big crowd celebrated, Sligo could and should have won the game one minute later.

Bogdan Vastsuk broke free and facing a one-on-one situation with keeper, Brian Maher, the big striker flashed the ball wide of the upright, much to the relief of the home attendance.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Coll, S. McEleney (McLaughlin, 86), Doherty; P. McEleney, Diallo, Patching (B. Kavanagh, 57); Graydon (C. Kavanagh, 78), McGonigle, O'Neill (McEneff, 57).

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Brannefalk (O'Sullivan, 42, Browning, h/t), Mahon (Clancy, h/t), Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Bolger, Hartmann, Morahan (Livak, 73); Vastsuk, Mata, Fitzgerald.

Referee: Adriano Reale.