Come-from-behind win stretches Bohs lead at summit 

Bohemians 2 UCD 1

Paddy Kirk and Ali Coote delivered quick-fire second half goals as Bohemians had to come from behind against bottom side UCD to maintain their terrific start to the season.

A fifth victory from six games stretches Bohemians lead at the top of the table to three points ahead of Derry City, and a staggering 10 points above arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers whom they meet in their next home game on April 7th.

Though Bohemians started brightly, Dalymount was stunned into silence when UCD stole the lead on 12 minutes.

Adam Wells dinked a clever ball down the left for the run of Danu Kinsella-Bishop with the College striker’s low cross shot deceiving James Talbot to go in off the far post.

Bohemians remained most unsure of themselves at the back as Dara Keane might have done better than shoot straight at Talbot while Krystian Nowak made a brave block from a Kinsella-Bishop shot.

Enjoying plenty of the ball, though, Bohemians thought they had levelled on 32 minutes but Jonathan Afolabi’s ‘goal’ was ruled out as Ali Coote’s cross had gone out of play.

A minute later, Afolabi was denied again when Moore got down superbly to make a fine save to his shot on the turn.

The frustration continued for the home side in the final minute of the half when Coote ballooned a penalty way over the bar after James Akintunde had been fouled by teh UCD keeper.

Talbot had to make a smart save from Harvey O’Brien early in the second half before Bohemians turned the game on its head inside four minutes.

They equalised on 55 minutes, Paddy Kirk working a one-two with Adam McDonnell to curl home off his right foot.

Coote then redeemed his penalty miss when collecting a loose ball from a Kirk pass to skip past O’Brien and shoot home.

Bohemians: Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Coote (Williams, 86), McManus, McDonnell, McDaid; Afolabi (O’Sullivan, 89); Akintunde (Clarke, 83).

UCD: Moore; Babb (Higgins, 80), O’Brien, Keaney, Wells; Behan, Dignam (Izekor, 74), Barr (O’Connor, 89), Nolan (Norris, 74); Keane; Kinsella-Bishop.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,017