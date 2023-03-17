Wexford continue good form with win over struggling Kerry

Wexford FC 2 Kerry FC 1

Wexford maintained their recent positive momentum with a deserved victory over visiting Kerry in this first division game played at a rain swept Ferrycarrig Park on Friday.

Wexford have taken seven points out of their last three games which keeps their push on for a place in the top four while newcomers Kerry are still their first victory but they never really looked like upsetting the home side.

The league newcomers opened impressively and put Wexford under some pressure in the opening ten minutes but keeper Charlie Heffernan denied Leo Gaxha with an early attempt on goal.

But despite this, it was the hosts who opened the scoring after just three minutes when Ethan Boyle played a long free across the face the goal and it was Martin Hanratty who headed home from a few yards out.

Despite the slippery underfoot conditions both teams were playing some quality football with Kerry looking to atone for their heavy defeat to Galway seven days earlier. But it was Wexford who should have increased their lead when Aaron Dobbs found space in front of goal but his weak effort was capably handled by keeper Wayne Guthrie.

Some slack defensive play from Wexford saw Kerry gain possession, leaving Nathan Gleeson to win possession and force keeper Heffernan into a fine save after twenty-two minutes. Gleeson was looking quite lively up front for the visitors and he saw a further attempt on goal blocked by Ethan Boyle with the ball eventually being cleared to safety.

Both teams had some long range efforts on goal but neither side could force a breakthrough with Wexford content to go in leading 1-0 at the interval.

Kerry showed much improvement on the resumption with Kennedy taking advantage of a loose clearance but his shot was knocked away to safety by keeper Heffernan. Minutes later they had appeals for a handball turned down. Following this early surge, it was the home side who regained their composure as they took the initiative to lay siege on the visitor's goal.

Wexford combined to force a corner kick. The delivery into the centre of the goal found sub Danny Furlong whose accurate assist set up Brandon McCann and he fired high into the roof of the net from the edge of the area to make it 2-0 after seventy-seven minutes.

Kerry, to the credit, sought out a goal, and they were rewarded two minutes from the end when a Leo Gaxha header found the corner of the net, but there was never the likelihood of Wexford dropping the points such was their control.

WEXFORD FC: N Heffernan, J Tallon (J Adeyemo 54), E Boyle, H Douglas, J Crawford, R Webb, M Hanratty, D Levingston (K Chambers 67), B McCann, A Dobbs (D Furlong 72), A Doran (C Piper 66).

KERRY FC: W Guthrie, A Quaid (R Vasiu 43), K Williams, S Guthrie (R Teahan 70), S Aladesanusl, J. Hannafin, G O'Reilly, M Keane (S McGrath 70), S Kennedy (R Kelliher 75), L Gaxha, N Gleeson (C Brosnan 75).

Referee: Paul Norton.