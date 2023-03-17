Galway United make it 5 wins out of 5 away to second-placed Cobh Ramblers

Goals from Vincent Broden and Ronan Manning extends Galway's lead at the top of the first division.
Galway United make it 5 wins out of 5 away to second-placed Cobh Ramblers

JUMPING AHEAD: Galway United 's Vince Borden celebrates his goal against Cobh Ramblers during the SSE Airtricity 1st divison game at St. Colman's park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 19:43
Dylan O’ Connell, St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers 0 Galway United 2

Galway United’s perfect start to the season continued with a 2-0 victory over second place Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

A free-kick from Vincent Broden into the Liam McMahon Stand and a breakaway goal from Ronan Manning was enough to secure the three points and send the Tribesmen five points clear at the top of the First Division.

It ended as a comfortably victory for John Caulfield and his troops as they ground down an undefeated Cobh team that was looking to overcome a two point gap and go top of the league.

Shane Keegan set his team up to sit back and soak up the Galway pressure and this led to a number of shots from distance, none of which troubled Lee Stacey.

Ed McCarthy was the first player to try something meaningful, and his attempt from the edge of the area went narrowly wide.

Their opening goal came from a free kick that Conor McCormack tipped to Broden and he curled it around the wall and into the net.

Cobh’s response to that goal was led by Jack Doherty as the forward carried them deep into the opposition half but he had no outlet and Galway easily picked the ball out from his feet.

Keegan brought on a host of substitutes after the break and just as they set foot on the pitch, Galway broke and Ibrahim Keita set up Manning to score the second.

They should have got a third in the final minute of the ninety but Cian Browne stopped Francely Lomboto from shooting inside the area.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Stacey; Michael McCarthy, Cian Browne, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Pierce Philips (Dale Holland 79), Jack Doherty, Lee Desmond (Callum Stringer 58), Issa Kargbo (Jake Hegarty 58), Tiernan O’Brien (James O’Leary 59), Jason Abbott.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Regan Donelon (Conor O’Keeffe 9), Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh, Ibrahim Keita (David Hurley 66), Ronan Manning (Francely Lomboto 78), Vincent Broden (Maurice Nugent 81), Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy (Darren Clarke 77).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

More in this section

Manchester City Training Session and Press Conference - City Football Academy - Monday 13th March Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges over alleged incident in bar
Jake Mulraney celebrates scoring his side’s second goal 17/3/2023 Mulraney strikes late for Pat's to deny Rovers first win of campaign 
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Emirates FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Crystal Palace in positive mood despite Patrick Vieira sacking – Steve Parish
<p>TACTICAL MASTERCLASS: Damien Duff, Shelbourne manager gets a message to Gavin Molloy, during the game against Cork City FC. Picture: Jim Coughlan.</p>

Cork City's unbeaten run ended by Damien Duff's Shelbourne

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd