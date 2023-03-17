Galway United make it 5 wins out of 5 away to second-placed Cobh Ramblers

Cobh Ramblers 0 Galway United 2

Galway United’s perfect start to the season continued with a 2-0 victory over second place Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

A free-kick from Vincent Broden into the Liam McMahon Stand and a breakaway goal from Ronan Manning was enough to secure the three points and send the Tribesmen five points clear at the top of the First Division.

It ended as a comfortably victory for John Caulfield and his troops as they ground down an undefeated Cobh team that was looking to overcome a two point gap and go top of the league.

Shane Keegan set his team up to sit back and soak up the Galway pressure and this led to a number of shots from distance, none of which troubled Lee Stacey.

Ed McCarthy was the first player to try something meaningful, and his attempt from the edge of the area went narrowly wide.

Their opening goal came from a free kick that Conor McCormack tipped to Broden and he curled it around the wall and into the net.

Cobh’s response to that goal was led by Jack Doherty as the forward carried them deep into the opposition half but he had no outlet and Galway easily picked the ball out from his feet.

Keegan brought on a host of substitutes after the break and just as they set foot on the pitch, Galway broke and Ibrahim Keita set up Manning to score the second.

They should have got a third in the final minute of the ninety but Cian Browne stopped Francely Lomboto from shooting inside the area.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Stacey; Michael McCarthy, Cian Browne, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Pierce Philips (Dale Holland 79), Jack Doherty, Lee Desmond (Callum Stringer 58), Issa Kargbo (Jake Hegarty 58), Tiernan O’Brien (James O’Leary 59), Jason Abbott.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Regan Donelon (Conor O’Keeffe 9), Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh, Ibrahim Keita (David Hurley 66), Ronan Manning (Francely Lomboto 78), Vincent Broden (Maurice Nugent 81), Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Ed McCarthy (Darren Clarke 77).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.