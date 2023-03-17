Mulraney strikes late for Pat's to deny Rovers first win of campaign 

Shamrock Rovers 2 St. Patrick’s Athletic 2

The Saints will parade home with a huge point after leaving it late to level on St. Patrick’s day, as Shamrock Rovers search for their first win of the 2023 season continues.

Incredibly both sides, part of last season's top four, found themselves in the bottom three prior to kick off but it was the hosts who deservedly got in front after just 20 minutes.

Richie Towell, having been tee'd up cleverly by Rory Gaffney, arrowed home sweetly from outside the area and in a touching moment amidst the celebrations, held his black armband aloft while looking for teammate Aaron Greene, who sadly lost his mother this week.

Having had a couple of decent half chances just before the goal, St Pat's responded brilliantly and really should have got level minutes later. Vladislav Kreida’s free-kick from deep on the right-hand side found Joe Redmond unmarked at the back post but the skipper saw his header back across goal drift agonizingly wide of the far post.

Growing in belief and looking dangerous on the break, the visitors managed to get themselves back on level terms five minutes before the break. Eoin Doyle reacted sharply to take advantage of a sloppy Sean Hoare touch in the area and did well to get his body in front, forcing the centre-back to bring down the lively frontman.

Doyle kept cool and composed to send Alan Mannus the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Just ten minutes after the restart the hosts got themselves back in front through a Jack Byrne stunner from all of 25 yards out that flew past the helpless debutant, Dean Lyness, in the Pat's goal.

Smelling blood, Rovers sensed a third was in the offing. Trevor Clarke did well to cut in from the left wing and with his weaker right foot saw his guided effort come back off the foot of the post and cleared to safety.

The marauding Neil Farrugia was also unlucky not to get a goal; his excellent performance deserved, having two glorious chances in quick succession. Firstly, seeing his header sail just wide before bursting down the right wing, cutting inside three Pat's defenders, eventually being blocked by the fourth.

Looking to get his side over the line, Stephen Bradley tried to shut up shop, taking off both front men, Kenny and Gaffney, introducing Lee Grace and Sean Hoare. That move backfired when Jake Mulraney struck to notch to salvage a huge point for the spirited visitors.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Neil Farrugia, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary, Trevor Clarke (Sean Kavanagh, 62’), Richie Towell, Gary O’Neill, Jack Byrne, Rory Gaffney (Sean Gannon, 85’), Johnny Kenny (Lee Grace, 73’)

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Dean Lyness, Sam Curtis, Noah Lewis (Mark Doyle, 80’), Joe Redmond, John McGrath, Anto Breslin, Thijs Timmermans (Adam Murphy, 80’), Vladislav Kreida, Chris Forrester 9Ben McCormack, 87’), Conor Carty (Jake Mulraney, 66’), Eoin Doyle (Tommy Lonergan, 66’).

Referee: Damien MacGrath (Mayo)