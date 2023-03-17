Balance key as Jack Doherty delivering with Cobh Ramblers  

Cobh Ramblers have swapped bottom for top this season but they can be assured the main man behind their transformation won’t be consumed by contrasting fortunes.

Jack Doherty has seen plenty by the age of 28.

Together with fellow 18-year-old Seani Maguire, they dazzled for Ireland schools and Waterford in the First Division before English clubs swooped.

Six months apart a decade ago, Maguire joined West Ham United while Doherty was enticed to Ipswich Town by Mick McCarthy.

Each returned to the League of Ireland but though Maguire used Cork City as a springboard for a UK comeback, his peer found his freedom back home in Tipperary playing alongside childhood friends at Carrick United.

It was just the respite he craved, for the love of football was soon rediscovered and fans of Wexford and most recently Cobh are getting to enjoy the wing wizard’s talents in full flight.

That he’s doing so away from the full-time environment fellow Maguire continues to inhabit at Coventry City is his choice.

Offers from Premier Division and some of the First Division title favourites were shunned in the off-season.

He’s got other priorities in his life nowadays and, besides, as he displayed by joining a Wexford side second off bottom three years ago, Doherty gravitates to underdog challenges.

Shane Keegan and his assistant Fran Rockett – an ex-teammate of Doherty’s at Waterford – availed of a particular set of life circumstances to lure him to Cobh.

Three goals and 10 points from their first four games underlines his contribution and they can leapfrog full-time Galway to the summit by beating John Caulfield’s full-timers at St Colman’s Park on Friday (kick-off 5pm).

“A few years ago, I would have jumped at playing in the Premier and training in the mornings but it’s not just about me anymore,” he said.

“My partner and I have a six-month old daughter and it’s about striking the right balance with my time.

“I knew Cobh were in good shape under Shane and Fran but I wouldn’t have come here if I wasn’t going to enjoy my football.

“Managers can say a lot but I know when they’re being realistic and feel I could be part of something good here.”

The evening training schedule ideally suits the family and work life Doherty is mastering, resulting in optimal output on the pitch.

An opening night man-of-the-match display in the win at Kerry – where he assisted and scored – was followed most recently by a brace at Treaty United.

Galway, with four straight wins, will provide the ultimate test of Cobh’s promotion credentials but suppressing the division’s in-form flanker must form part of Caulfield’s gameplan to succeed.

Doherty is content in himself, spending the mornings as milkman, before concentrating on his family and then football for a few nights of the week.

“I’m getting to spend a lot of time seeing my daughter grow up,” he admitted. “That’s what works for me.

“I’m still in touch with Seani and got back from injury to play for Coventry this season. I know myself from my two years at Ipswich how difficult it is to maintain a career.

“It was the mental side of being away that affected me most but it was a great experience and I still talk to my reserve team manager, Mark Kennedy, who is now in charge of Lincoln City.”

Keegan was glad to facilitate the Tipp man’s penchant for a scene change. “Jack is Premier Division quality and the only reason we got him is because he wasn’t interested in going full-time.

“I felt Cobh could be the right fit for Jack's all-round life. I know all about his talent from managing Kilkenny against his Waterford representative team at underage level, so I’m glad we’re finally beating teams together for a change.”

Overcoming Galway will be their toughest task. "I know from experience how difficult it always is to get a result in Colman’s Park,” noted visiting manager John Caulfield.

“Shane has Cobh in flying form. Defensively they are very solid; they’ve conceded fewer goals than anyone in the league”.