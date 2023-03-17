Champions League: Chelsea-Real Madrid and Man City-Bayern Munich in last eight

Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola could meet in the Champions League semi-finals. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 11:42
PA

Chelsea and Manchester City were both handed tough Champions League quarter-final ties but will meet in the last four if they advance.

Graham Potters’ Blues face holders and record 14-time winners Real Madrid, managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the first leg taking place in Spain.

City manager Pep Guardiola will also be returning to an old side after the reigning Premier League champions were drawn against Bayern Munich in Friday’s quarter-final draw – where on-loan City defender Joao Cancelo could face his parent club.

The Etihad Stadium will host the first tie, with unbeaten City aiming to win their first-ever European Cup and on the back of Erling Haaland’s five goals in their 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

If they are to do so, they may also have to also overcome Chelsea in the semi-final stage in what would be a repeat of the 2021 final in which Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game for the London club.

The rest of the draw sees a Serie A derby between champions AC Milan and league-leaders Napoli, while Benfica face Inter Milan, with the other finalists coming from those four teams.

