A possible Chelsea Man City semi final could be on the cards should both sides progress from their quarter-final matches.
Champions League draw: Man City take on Bayern Munich, Chelsea face Real Madrid

MOUTH WATERING DRAWS: A possible all England and all Italian semi finals in the mix after todays UEFA Champions League DrawPic:FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 11:45
Fiona Halligan

The draws for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals took place this morning in Nyon. It threw up some mouth-watering pairings with an all England semi final a possibility.

Chelsea are away to powerhouses Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final, with Man City getting home advantage in their first leg against Bayern Munich. Milan take on Napoli in an all-Italian affair with Benfica meeting Inter. 

The semi-finals will see the winners of Chelsea/Real Madrid take on the winners of Man City/Bayern, which if results go their way could see a mouth-watering two legs between the English sides. 

There is a possibility also of an all-Italian semi-final on the other half of the draw with three Italian teams on that side. 

The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place on the 11th/12th April and the second leg the following week the 18th /19th April. 

The semi final first leg will take place the 9th/10th May and the following week will see the second leg take place on the 16th/17th May.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday 10th June at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium. 

