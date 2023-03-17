Champions League draw: Man City take on Bayern Munich, Chelsea face Real Madrid

The draws for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals took place this morning in Nyon. It threw up some mouth-watering pairings with an all England semi final a possibility.
Chelsea are away to powerhouses Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final, with Man City getting home advantage in their first leg against Bayern Munich. Milan take on Napoli in an all-Italian affair with Benfica meeting Inter.
🇪🇸 Real Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2023
🇵🇹 Benfica vs Inter 🇮🇹
🏴 Man City vs Bayern 🇩🇪
🇮🇹 Milan vs Napoli 🇮🇹
*FC Internazionale Milano's match has been reversed in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/m1gMqFs1fV
The semi-finals will see the winners of Chelsea/Real Madrid take on the winners of Man City/Bayern, which if results go their way could see a mouth-watering two legs between the English sides.
There is a possibility also of an all-Italian semi-final on the other half of the draw with three Italian teams on that side.
The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place on the 11th/12th April and the second leg the following week the 18th /19th April.
The semi final first leg will take place the 9th/10th May and the following week will see the second leg take place on the 16th/17th May.
The Champions League final will take place on Saturday 10th June at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.