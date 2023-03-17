Patrick Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager just before visit to Arsenal

The Eagles are just three points above the relegation zone after one win in 14 Premier League games
Patrick Vieira sacked as Crystal Palace manager just before visit to Arsenal

Patrick Vieira has been sacked by Crystal Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 08:25
Phil Blanche

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after a run of one win in 14 Premier League games.

The Eagles are just three points above the relegation zone.

Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club website: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

“Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

“He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th-placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said the club’s recent results have placed them in a precarious position (Richard Sellers/PA)

Three members of Vieira’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun – have also left Selhurst Park.

Paris added: “Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

“We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Said the very best for their futures.”

Palace say the process to appoint a new manager is under way and they will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach.

More in this section

Cheltenham Festival 2023 - Festival Wednesday - Cheltenham Racecourse Russell and O'Leary join forces with Conflated for Gold Cup
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Julian Alvarez commits future to Manchester City with new deal until 2028
Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford Sheikh Jassim’s representatives hold positive Manchester United takeover talks
palacePlace: UK
<p>SPORTING'S NIGHT: Sporting CP knock Arsenal out of the Europa League. Pic:Shaun Botterill/Getty Images</p>

Sporting knock Arsenal out on penalties

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd