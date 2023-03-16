Sporting knock Arsenal out on penalties

Europa League

Arsenal 1-1 Sporting CP (3-3 on aggregate) (Sporting win 5-3 on penalties)

INJURIES, extra-time and a first ever penalty shoot-out at the Arsenal stadium - just what manager Mikel Arteta and his club's supporters dreaded from Thursday night Europa League action.

The bigger prize of the Premier League title remains for up grabs, but Arteta wants this one too – almost just as much.

That is why he called for an intense atmosphere and a dramatic night of European football in his pre-match press conference and neither the supporters or players – from both sides – let him down.

Cheered on by American celebrity Kim Kardashian and her family, Gabriel Martinelli emerged as Arsenal's unfortunate fall guy on the night as he missed the eighth spot-kick of the shoot out and allowed Nuno Santos to step and beat Aaron Ramsdale to win the tie.

The Portuguese were the better team for long periods but Arsenal finished the better side and had two Gabriel Magalhaes headers cleared off the line in the closing stages of extra-time.

Before that we had a memorable Granit Xhaka goal to give Arsenal the lead and a once-in-a-lifetime strike from the halfway line to level for Sporting's Pereira Goncalves.

Arsenal welcomed back striker Gabriel Jesus for his first start since November, but lost defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba to what looked like muscle injuries early on.

But in the end it was all about the two keepers as Ramsdale and Sporting captain Antonio Adan stood between the posts to try to win the night for their respective teammates.

Ramsdale was beaten five times out of five, but Adan, who has earlier made wonder saves to keep out Leandro Trossard as well as Gabriel in extra-time stood his ground to keep out Arsenal's Brazilian youngster Martinelli.

Arsenal ultimately had only themselves to blame on a night when the heavens opened over north London and swept Arsenal's double trophy dream away with in the rain.

There will be some weary, bruised limbs and minds to repair as well as egos before Sunday's crucial home London derby against struggling Crystal Palace, managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal had earlier struggled until Reiss Nelson worked some wing magic on the right and whipped in a cross which Gabriel Jesus nearly turned in at the far post.

Suddenly Arsenal looked a different team, one with purpose and confidence.

Then, with only 19 minutes gone Martinelli sprung the Sporting offside trap and shot too close to keeper Antonio Adan as he cut in from the right. The ball rebounded to Xhaka, who swept the ball back past the Sporting No.1 and into the roof of the net.

Arsenal's captain on the night celebrated long and hard despite a barrage of coins and objects from the away fans.

It marked only the fifth goal of the season for the Arsenal midfielder but the reaction was yet further confirmation of his transformation from a player who looked on his way out when Arteta succeeded Unai Emery to one of the club's most liked and important players.

A brilliant Adan save from a mesmerising run and shot from Jesus kept the visitors in the tie as Jesus first start this year.

Arsenal looked sloppy in midfield and, as they had at the very start of the match, struggled to keep pace with Sporting's swift passing and aggressive running.

But it took something out of the ordinary to level the tie in the 62nd minute. Arsenal lost possession on the half way line and the ball broke for Goncalves, who tried his luck from a touch over 45 yards out.

Ramsdale was off his line but looked to have time to back pedal and collect, but it was a shot in a million and sailed beyond the keeper's reach and into the roof of the net.

Ramsdale will not like watching replays but it he that was beaten by brilliance rather than his own error – especially in a system which demands him to be on the front foot as a 'sweeper keeper.'

It proved to be the end of the scoring but not the drama. Arsenal had enough chances to win it in normal and extra-time.

Now they will have to show they still have the mettle to win enough of their remaining 11 Premier League clashes to take the title race to the wire.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, Tomiyasu 6 (White 9), Saliba 6 (Holding 21), Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 6, Nelson 7 (Saka 65), Jorginho 5 (Partey 65), Xhaka 7, Vieira 6 (Odegaard 100), Jesus 7 (Trossard 45) Martinelli 6.

Subs: Turner, Hillson, Tierney, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Sporting Lisbon: Adan 8, St Juste 6, Diomande 6, Inacio 7, Esgaio 7, Goncalves 7 (Essugo 94), Ugarte 6, Reis 7 (Gomes 94), Trincao 7, Paulinho 6 (Chermiti 90), Edwards 7.

Subs: Israel, Alexandropoulos, Santos, Neto, Rochinha, Issahaku, Tanlongo, Cabral, Mateus.

Referee: Antonio Lahoz (Spain) 5