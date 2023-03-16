Rashford put halt to Real Betis comeback

Europa League

Real Betis 0 Man Utd 1 (1-5 on aggregate)

Manchester United booked their place in the last eight of the Europa League with a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Betis.

Marcus Rashford’s brilliant strike from outside the box nestled into the far corner to provide the only spark on a challenging night for United in Seville.

Holding a 4-1 lead from the first leg, Erik ten Hag opted against resting key players with both Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes included - despite the pair being one booking away from a suspension.

Wout Weghorst was deployed as the main striker, while Uruguyan international Facundo Pellistri came in for his first start on the right-hand side.

In a deafening atmosphere, United were fortunate not to concede inside 10 minutes as Juanmi wasted a glorious chance to bring Betis back into the tie, dragging his shot wide when through on goal.

41-year-old Joaquin then saw a deflected shot narrowly land off target with United struggling to settle.

Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes weren’t helping the cause gifting possession deep inside their own half as Ten Hag looked on agitatedly.

It took 20 minutes for United to show signs of life. Fernandes fired just and Wout Weghorst was unfortunate to see his sliding effort clip the post just before the break.

Rashford had been pretty oblivious as an attacking threat in the first half but with Betis needing to pour forward, the game began to get stretched.

The England international quickly capitalised. He collected possession on the left-hand side of the penalty area before lashing a terrific strike into the bottom corner, just moments after wasting a far easier chance.

His muted celebration was more in amazement at what had just happened but, nevertheless, it was the moment of quality that United desperately needed.

Rashford’s fine opener had demoralised the hosts as the raucous atmosphere faded and with it, any chances of a sensational comeback dead in the water.

Ten Hag swiftly removed his key men with a place in the quarter finals assured and attentions now turning to Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Fulham.

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva 6, Sabaly 5, Pezzella 6, Gonzalez 6, Abner Vinicius 5 (Miranda 26 6); Rodriguez 6 (Guardado 66 6), William Carvalho 7; Ruibal 6 (Canales 59 6), Joaquin 7 (Iglesias 59 6), Juanmi 6; Perez 6 (Willian Jose 59 6)

Subs not used: Bravo, Martin, Ruiz, Henrique, Guardado, Rodri, Garreta, Perez #

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 6 (Dalot 6 75), Maguire 7, Martinez 7 (Lindelof 75 6), Malacia 6; Casemiro 6, Fred 6 (Sabitzer 60 6), Pellistri 6, Fernandes 6 (Elanga 68 6), Rashford 8 (Sancho 60 6), Weghorst 6

Subs not used: Heaton, Butland, Varane, Shaw, McTominay